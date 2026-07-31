India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesFour-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped

Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped

NDRF and local rescue teams are carrying out a large-scale search operation after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi during repair work.

Written By : Mritunjay Singh |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, one body recovered.
  • Unsafe building notice issued, repairs underway before collapse.
  • NDRF, fire brigade, police launched large-scale search and rescue.
  • Several feared trapped; rescue operations continue intensely.

A four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Thursday, triggering a major rescue operation by multiple emergency agencies. One body has been recovered from the debris, while several others are feared trapped, according to preliminary information.

The incident occurred in the Balaji Nagar-Gangaramwadi area, where the building, identified as Kohinoor, suddenly came crashing down. The structure is estimated to be 12 to 14 years old.

Building Had Earlier Been Declared Unsafe

Officials said the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had previously declared the building dangerous and issued a notice to its occupants. Pillar repair work was reportedly underway when the entire structure collapsed.

Initial reports suggest five to six people may be trapped under the rubble, while some local residents claimed that as many as 10 people could still be buried beneath the debris.

ALSO READ: 'Free Umar Khalid': Goa Police Issues 250-Question Sheet To NEET Protest Organisers Over Banner

NDRF, Fire Brigade Launch Rescue Operation

Following the collapse, teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, disaster management authorities, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the site and launched a large-scale search and rescue operation.

Heavy machinery has been deployed as rescue personnel continue clearing debris in search of survivors. According to sources, an NDRF personnel was sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

One Body Recovered, Casualty Figure Yet To Be Confirmed

Rescue teams have recovered one body from the rubble. Locals, however, claimed that two people may have died.

The administration has not confirmed the updated death toll or the exact number of people trapped.

Authorities said rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, and more details are expected once the search progresses.

ALSO READ: PoK Protest: Six Killed In Rawalakot Firing, Leaders Appeal To Jammu & Kashmir For Support

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the building collapse occur?

A four-storey residential building collapsed in the Balaji Nagar-Gangaramwadi area of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city. The building was identified as Kohinoor.

Was the building previously deemed unsafe?

Yes, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had declared the Kohinoor building dangerous. They had also issued a notice to its occupants prior to the collapse.

What was happening at the building when it collapsed?

Pillar repair work was reportedly underway at the four-storey residential building. The entire structure collapsed during these repair activities.

How many people are feared trapped or have been recovered?

One body has been recovered from the debris, though confirmation awaits a hospital statement. Initial reports suggest 5-6 people may be trapped, with some locals claiming up to 10.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Bhiwandi NDRF MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped
Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped
Cities
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions And Affected Routes
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions And Affected Routes
Cities
Supreme Court Identifies Alternative Site Near Bhojshala For Friday Namaz
Supreme Court Identifies Alternative Site Near Bhojshala For Friday Namaz
Cities
Delhi Govt Closes NEET Protest Cases, No Relief For Those With Criminal Antecedents
Delhi Govt Closes NEET Protest Cases, No Relief For Those With Criminal Antecedents
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget