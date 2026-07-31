Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, one body recovered.

Unsafe building notice issued, repairs underway before collapse.

NDRF, fire brigade, police launched large-scale search and rescue.

Several feared trapped; rescue operations continue intensely.

A four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Thursday, triggering a major rescue operation by multiple emergency agencies. One body has been recovered from the debris, while several others are feared trapped, according to preliminary information.

The incident occurred in the Balaji Nagar-Gangaramwadi area, where the building, identified as Kohinoor, suddenly came crashing down. The structure is estimated to be 12 to 14 years old.

Building Had Earlier Been Declared Unsafe

Officials said the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had previously declared the building dangerous and issued a notice to its occupants. Pillar repair work was reportedly underway when the entire structure collapsed.

Initial reports suggest five to six people may be trapped under the rubble, while some local residents claimed that as many as 10 people could still be buried beneath the debris.

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NDRF, Fire Brigade Launch Rescue Operation

Following the collapse, teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, disaster management authorities, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the site and launched a large-scale search and rescue operation.

Heavy machinery has been deployed as rescue personnel continue clearing debris in search of survivors. According to sources, an NDRF personnel was sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

One Body Recovered, Casualty Figure Yet To Be Confirmed

Rescue teams have recovered one body from the rubble. Locals, however, claimed that two people may have died.

The administration has not confirmed the updated death toll or the exact number of people trapped.

Authorities said rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, and more details are expected once the search progresses.

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