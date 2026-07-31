A four-storey residential building collapsed in the Balaji Nagar-Gangaramwadi area of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city. The building was identified as Kohinoor.
Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped
NDRF and local rescue teams are carrying out a large-scale search operation after a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi during repair work.
- Four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, one body recovered.
- Unsafe building notice issued, repairs underway before collapse.
- NDRF, fire brigade, police launched large-scale search and rescue.
- Several feared trapped; rescue operations continue intensely.
A four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city on Thursday, triggering a major rescue operation by multiple emergency agencies. One body has been recovered from the debris, while several others are feared trapped, according to preliminary information.
The incident occurred in the Balaji Nagar-Gangaramwadi area, where the building, identified as Kohinoor, suddenly came crashing down. The structure is estimated to be 12 to 14 years old.
Building Had Earlier Been Declared Unsafe
Officials said the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had previously declared the building dangerous and issued a notice to its occupants. Pillar repair work was reportedly underway when the entire structure collapsed.
Initial reports suggest five to six people may be trapped under the rubble, while some local residents claimed that as many as 10 people could still be buried beneath the debris.
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NDRF, Fire Brigade Launch Rescue Operation
Following the collapse, teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, disaster management authorities, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the site and launched a large-scale search and rescue operation.
Heavy machinery has been deployed as rescue personnel continue clearing debris in search of survivors. According to sources, an NDRF personnel was sustained injuries during the rescue operation.
One Body Recovered, Casualty Figure Yet To Be Confirmed
Rescue teams have recovered one body from the rubble. Locals, however, claimed that two people may have died.
The administration has not confirmed the updated death toll or the exact number of people trapped.
Authorities said rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, and more details are expected once the search progresses.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the building collapse occur?
Was the building previously deemed unsafe?
Yes, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation had declared the Kohinoor building dangerous. They had also issued a notice to its occupants prior to the collapse.
What was happening at the building when it collapsed?
Pillar repair work was reportedly underway at the four-storey residential building. The entire structure collapsed during these repair activities.
How many people are feared trapped or have been recovered?
One body has been recovered from the debris, though confirmation awaits a hospital statement. Initial reports suggest 5-6 people may be trapped, with some locals claiming up to 10.