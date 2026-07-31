Himachal BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation examines assets, income, transactions, and others' involvement.

The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has registered a case against Dharamshala BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after the bureau completed a preliminary inquiry initiated on the basis of a source information report.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, sufficient material emerged during the initial investigation to warrant the registration of a regular criminal case. The probe will examine alleged financial irregularities and abuse of official position during the period between 2013 and 2023.

FIR Registered Under Prevention of Corruption Act

The bureau has booked Sharma under Sections 13(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) as amended under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Inspector Naresh Kumar has been assigned to conduct the investigation. Officials said the inquiry would be carried out impartially and expeditiously, with all aspects of the case examined in accordance with the law.

The Vigilance Bureau maintained that the decision to register the FIR was taken only after the complaint and the preliminary inquiry revealed adequate grounds for further investigation.

Probe Focuses on Assets, Income and Financial Transactions

During the preliminary inquiry, investigators examined financial and property-related records obtained from various government departments and statutory bodies. These included income tax returns, election affidavits, property records, documents relating to house building advances, and property valuation reports prepared by competent authorities.

According to the bureau, a prima facie assessment indicated that the public servant's assets and expenditure exceeded his known lawful sources of income. Based on the available records, officials concluded that there was sufficient basis to initiate a detailed criminal investigation.

The preliminary probe also identified certain financial transactions and assets that require further verification. These include declared sources of income, land sale transactions, investments, banking transactions, vehicle purchases, and expenditure incurred on the construction of residential property.

Role of Others Also Under Scanner

The Vigilance Bureau said some records related to the construction work are yet to be obtained. It also noted that the technical assessment of the residential property's valuation, interior works, fixtures and furnishings remains pending.

Officials said the investigation will cover financial records, bank transactions, movable and immovable assets, investments, digital evidence and a technical evaluation of the residential property.

The bureau added that if the investigation reveals the involvement of any other individual, appropriate legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.