Midnight Police Check In Malvan: ₹1.5 Lakh Seized, BJP Leaders Accused Of Vote-Buying

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Malvan just hours before polling for the Nagarparishad election, intensifying an already heated political atmosphere. A vehicle linked to a local BJP office-bearer was stopped during a midnight police check, where officials reportedly found ₹1.5 lakh in cash. The incident immediately escalated into a political confrontation, with MLA Nilesh Rane accusing BJP leaders of attempting to distribute money ahead of voting.

Cash Recovered From Vehicle During Midnight Checking

According to initial police information, a special squad conducting a naka-checking operation in Malvan intercepted a car belonging to BJP’s Devgad taluka president Mahesh Narkar. During the inspection, police allegedly recovered around ₹1.5 lakh in cash. The vehicle was taken to the Malvan Police Station for further examination.

As officers began their formal procedures, BJP’s district vice president Baba Parab and Ajinkya Patade reportedly arrived in another car without a number plate in an attempt to “settle” the matter. Soon after, MLA Nilesh Rane reached the police station and took a firm stand, declaring he would not leave until a formal case was registered.

Nilesh Rane Accuses BJP Leaders Of Vote-Buying

Rane claimed that the seized money belonged to BJP office bearers Mahesh Narkar, Aditya Patade and Baba Parab, accusing them of using the cash to influence voters. He said that despite the seizure at around midnight, police had not filed a complaint by the time he reached the station.

He further alleged that a compromise was attempted between BJP representatives and the police. Rane questioned why no action had been taken before his arrival and demanded that the unregistered vehicle seen at the police station, which reportedly had a BJP scarf inside, also be seized.

Investigation Continues As Polling Begins

According to Rane, the model code of conduct had ended at 10 pm, yet the cash-laden car was intercepted after midnight. He raised concerns about the delayed procedure, claiming that the police only initiated panchanama and called election officials after he reached the station.

The incident has added fuel to the political tension already surrounding the Malvan Nagarparishad election, marked by ongoing clashes between the Shinde faction and BJP leaders.

Police have confirmed that the seized cash and vehicles are under investigation. Further action will be determined after election authorities and law enforcement complete their inquiry.