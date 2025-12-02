Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGonda Student Found Dead In SCPM Nursing Hostel, Family Suspects Murder

Gonda Student Found Dead In SCPM Nursing Hostel, Family Suspects Murder

A first-year nursing student from Balrampur was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Gonda. Family alleges murder; police investigate hostel and digital evidence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident has emerged from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, where a first-year nursing student from Balrampur was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room at SCPM Nursing College. Authorities have immediately sent the body for post-mortem, while local police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of death.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat

Suspicious Death At SCPM Nursing College

On Wednesday, the body of a BAMS first-year student was discovered hanging in her hostel room at SCPM Nursing College. Upon receiving the information, the ASP and City CO, along with local police, rushed to the site. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, while evidence collection began immediately. The deceased student was a resident of neighbouring Balrampur, and the college administration informed her family, who have since arrived at the scene.

Family Alleges Murder

The student’s father, Mahavees Khanam, has alleged that his daughter was murdered. He stated, “My daughter had no issues. Why would she commit suicide? She has been killed.” The ASP of East, Manoj Rawat, confirmed that the police reached the site promptly, took the body into custody, and initiated post-mortem procedures.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have involved field units and the dog squad to collect all possible evidence. The Nagar Kotwali police are conducting a thorough and meticulous investigation, and the post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause of death.

Digital Evidence Being Examined

While the college administration has confirmed the student’s death, they are refraining from making further statements. Police are investigating the student’s mobile phone, hostel room, and daily activities. Family statements and call records are also being analysed to gather clues and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News Gonda News Nursing College Student Death
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
Karnataka's 'Power Breakfast 2.0': Shivakumar To Host Siddaramaiah Today Amid Ongoing CM Tussle
'Power Breakfast 2.0': Shivakumar To Host Siddaramaiah Today Amid CM Tussle
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget