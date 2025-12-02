Gonda Student Found Dead In SCPM Nursing Hostel, Family Suspects Murder

A shocking incident has emerged from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, where a first-year nursing student from Balrampur was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room at SCPM Nursing College. Authorities have immediately sent the body for post-mortem, while local police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of death.

Suspicious Death At SCPM Nursing College

On Wednesday, the body of a BAMS first-year student was discovered hanging in her hostel room at SCPM Nursing College. Upon receiving the information, the ASP and City CO, along with local police, rushed to the site. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, while evidence collection began immediately. The deceased student was a resident of neighbouring Balrampur, and the college administration informed her family, who have since arrived at the scene.

Family Alleges Murder

The student’s father, Mahavees Khanam, has alleged that his daughter was murdered. He stated, “My daughter had no issues. Why would she commit suicide? She has been killed.” The ASP of East, Manoj Rawat, confirmed that the police reached the site promptly, took the body into custody, and initiated post-mortem procedures.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have involved field units and the dog squad to collect all possible evidence. The Nagar Kotwali police are conducting a thorough and meticulous investigation, and the post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause of death.

Digital Evidence Being Examined

While the college administration has confirmed the student’s death, they are refraining from making further statements. Police are investigating the student’s mobile phone, hostel room, and daily activities. Family statements and call records are also being analysed to gather clues and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.