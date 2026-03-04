Residents rushed to petrol pumps due to fears that the conflict involving Iran could lead to increased fuel prices or supply disruptions.
Iran War Triggers Fuel Rush In Maharashtra’s Parbhani As Vehicle Owners Queue At Petrol Pumps
Despite concerns over Strait of Hormuz disruptions, the government assured sufficient crude oil and fuel reserves for 6-8 weeks, with contingency plans and diversified sourcing in place.
Residents of Parbhani district in Maharashtra rushed to petrol pumps amid fears that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could trigger a spike in fuel prices or disrupt supplies.
Vehicle owners crowded fuel stations across the city, worried that petrol and diesel could soon become more expensive or run out. Long queues were seen at nearly every petrol pump in Parbhani, with people scrambling to fill their tanks as a precaution.
Global Tensions Spark Local Anxiety
The rush follows reports of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in West Asia. With concerns that the conflict could directly impact global oil supply, many motorists in Parbhani feared a ripple effect on fuel availability and pricing in India.
As uncertainty grows, petrol pumps across the district have witnessed heavy footfall, driven largely by speculation about potential shortages or price hikes.
Centre Assures Adequate Fuel Stocks
Amid the panic buying, government sources told PTI that India has sufficient crude oil and fuel inventories to meet domestic demand for petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products for six to eight weeks.
Nearly half of India’s crude oil and LPG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy route that has seen disruptions following recent military action. Iran has reportedly warned shipping away from the strait, while insurers have withdrawn coverage, affecting tanker movement.
However, a senior oil ministry official said the government is closely monitoring the situation on a “daily and hourly basis” and remains confident of handling any short-term disruptions.
Crude Oil Reserves
India currently has crude oil reserves sufficient for around 25 days, along with similar levels of fuel stocks. Authorities have contingency plans in place, including tapping strategic petroleum reserves, commercial inventories, and diversifying sourcing from countries such as the US, Russia, West Africa, and Latin America.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also briefed the media, stating that the country is well-stocked with crude oil and key petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), to manage any short-term supply disruptions arising from developments in the Middle East.
Related Video
Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did residents of Parbhani rush to petrol pumps?
What is causing the anxiety about fuel prices in Parbhani?
Tensions in West Asia, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, have caused concerns about a potential impact on global oil supply and, consequently, fuel prices in India.
Does India have enough fuel to meet demand?
Yes, government sources assure that India has sufficient crude oil and fuel inventories for six to eight weeks, with contingency plans in place.
Are there any specific concerns regarding oil supply routes?
Nearly half of India's oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen disruptions due to recent military actions and warnings to shipping.