Iran War Triggers Fuel Rush In Maharashtra’s Parbhani As Vehicle Owners Queue At Petrol Pumps

Residents of Parbhani district in Maharashtra rushed to petrol pumps amid fears that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could trigger a spike in fuel prices or disrupt supplies.

Vehicle owners crowded fuel stations across the city, worried that petrol and diesel could soon become more expensive or run out. Long queues were seen at nearly every petrol pump in Parbhani, with people scrambling to fill their tanks as a precaution.

Global Tensions Spark Local Anxiety

The rush follows reports of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in West Asia. With concerns that the conflict could directly impact global oil supply, many motorists in Parbhani feared a ripple effect on fuel availability and pricing in India.

As uncertainty grows, petrol pumps across the district have witnessed heavy footfall, driven largely by speculation about potential shortages or price hikes.

Centre Assures Adequate Fuel Stocks

Amid the panic buying, government sources told PTI that India has sufficient crude oil and fuel inventories to meet domestic demand for petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products for six to eight weeks.

Nearly half of India’s crude oil and LPG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy route that has seen disruptions following recent military action. Iran has reportedly warned shipping away from the strait, while insurers have withdrawn coverage, affecting tanker movement.

However, a senior oil ministry official said the government is closely monitoring the situation on a “daily and hourly basis” and remains confident of handling any short-term disruptions.

Crude Oil Reserves

India currently has crude oil reserves sufficient for around 25 days, along with similar levels of fuel stocks. Authorities have contingency plans in place, including tapping strategic petroleum reserves, commercial inventories, and diversifying sourcing from countries such as the US, Russia, West Africa, and Latin America.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also briefed the media, stating that the country is well-stocked with crude oil and key petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), to manage any short-term supply disruptions arising from developments in the Middle East.