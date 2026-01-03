Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Adding tension to Maharashtra’s political landscape, NCP leader Ajit Pawar accused the BJP of widespread corruption in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, where the BJP was in power between 2017 and 2022. Speaking at a press conference near Pune, Pawar alleged irregularities in projects like the Mula river cleaning and claimed the civic body had become a hub for “gangs of looters.” The BJP hit back, urging Pawar to introspect and warning that making allegations could lead to serious difficulties for him ahead of the January 15 municipal elections.

NCP Dynamics Ahead Of Elections

Ajit Pawar, who split from the Sharad Pawar faction in 2023 to form his own NCP, currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Eknath Shinde and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The NCP has been kept out of several municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Pawar has tied up with Sharad Pawar’s faction in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the elections.

Pawar highlighted alleged corruption in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, calling it infested by “gangs of looters.” He pointed to irregularities in civic projects, including the Mula river cleaning initiative, and criticised the lack of transparency and accountability. Pawar also compared the current administration’s “arrogance of power” to previous Congress-NCP rule, claiming his party had never behaved arrogantly when in power.

BJP Warns Pawar Over Allegations

The BJP quickly responded, calling on Pawar to introspect and clarify his statements. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan warned that making such allegations could create “serious difficulties” for Pawar and questioned the sources of his claims. Chavan added that while Pawar was a respected leader at the Centre and state, the current election scenario was unstable for his party.

Pawar’s statements have added tension within the Mahayuti alliance, just two weeks before crucial municipal elections in key cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Analysts suggest that the allegations could influence voter sentiment and test the cohesion of the ruling alliance as local polls approach.