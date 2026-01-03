Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldExplosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike

Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2.15 am, though the exact locations remained unclear at the time.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Videos circulating on social media early Saturday showed explosions striking Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, accompanied by screams and rising plumes of smoke, amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

According to reports, loud blasts were heard in the city in the early hours, shortly after US President Donald Trump had warned of possible ground strikes linked to drug trafficking.

Explosions Heard Across Caracas

Loud explosions, along with sounds resembling low-flying aircraft, were heard around 2 am (0600 GMT) in Caracas, AFP reported, citing its journalist on the ground. Smoke was seen rising near La Carlota airport, where explosions and aircraft sounds were reported.

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2.15 am, though the exact locations remained unclear at the time.

Videos Surface On Social Media

Unverified videos surfaced online purportedly capturing the moment explosions hit the Venezuelan capital. One video claimed to show large blasts at Higuerote Airport, located about 87 km (54 miles) east of Caracas.

The footage triggered widespread reaction on social media, with one user describing it as an “Absolutely insane video.”

Trump Confirms Large-Scale Strikes

While there was initially no official word from the US, President Donald Trump later confirmed that his administration had carried out what he described as large-scale strikes in Venezuela.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago.”

Tensions Escalate Amid Strike Threats

Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, has in recent weeks raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela. He has repeatedly warned that action against drug cartels in the region would begin “soon.”

The attack marks the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil, according to the report.

Residents Rush Outdoors

People in several neighbourhoods of Caracas reportedly rushed out onto the streets following the explosions. Some were seen gathering at a distance from different parts of the city as smoke continued to rise.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Viral Video Venezuela US Strikes On Venezuela Venezuela Explosions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Cities
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget