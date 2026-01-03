Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Videos circulating on social media early Saturday showed explosions striking Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, accompanied by screams and rising plumes of smoke, amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

According to reports, loud blasts were heard in the city in the early hours, shortly after US President Donald Trump had warned of possible ground strikes linked to drug trafficking.

Explosions Heard Across Caracas

Loud explosions, along with sounds resembling low-flying aircraft, were heard around 2 am (0600 GMT) in Caracas, AFP reported, citing its journalist on the ground. Smoke was seen rising near La Carlota airport, where explosions and aircraft sounds were reported.

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2.15 am, though the exact locations remained unclear at the time.

Videos Surface On Social Media

Unverified videos surfaced online purportedly capturing the moment explosions hit the Venezuelan capital. One video claimed to show large blasts at Higuerote Airport, located about 87 km (54 miles) east of Caracas.

Trump Confirms Large-Scale Strikes

While there was initially no official word from the US, President Donald Trump later confirmed that his administration had carried out what he described as large-scale strikes in Venezuela.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago.”

Tensions Escalate Amid Strike Threats

Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, has in recent weeks raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela. He has repeatedly warned that action against drug cartels in the region would begin “soon.”

The attack marks the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil, according to the report.

Residents Rush Outdoors

People in several neighbourhoods of Caracas reportedly rushed out onto the streets following the explosions. Some were seen gathering at a distance from different parts of the city as smoke continued to rise.