Loud Explosion, Panic, Screams In Venezuelan Capital As Blasts Rock Caracas: VIDEO

Loud Explosion, Panic, Screams In Venezuelan Capital As Blasts Rock Caracas: VIDEO

Unexplained explosions rocked Caracas overnight as U.S. pressure on Maduro intensifies, fueling fears of escalation amid a growing American military presence.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

Fresh reports from Venezuela’s capital have triggered alarm after explosions were heard across parts of Caracas in the early hours, intensifying speculation about rising tensions between the United States and President Nicolás Maduro’s embattled government. While the exact cause and locations of the blasts remain unclear, the incidents come at a time of heightened military activity and diplomatic pressure on the Maduro administration.

According to residents, loud explosions were audible around 2:15 a.m., accompanied by helicopters flying overhead and the sound of air raid sirens in some areas. Several neighborhoods, including zones near the La Carlota airbase and the densely populated 23 de Enero district, reportedly experienced brief power outages.

Unverified Videos & Unclear Origins

Multiple videos shared on social media showed flashes of light and loud booms echoing through the night sky. However, Reuters said it could not independently verify the footage or confirm the source of the explosions. Venezuelan authorities have so far not issued an official explanation, adding to the uncertainty and anxiety among residents.

The U.S. government has also remained silent, with no immediate statement from either the White House or the Pentagon. 

Trump’s Pressure Campaign On Maduro

The explosions come days after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had struck and destroyed a docking site allegedly used by Venezuelan drug boats. While Trump has not publicly detailed Washington’s broader objectives, Reuters reported that he has privately urged President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

In public remarks, Trump said it would be “smart” for the Venezuelan leader to leave power. The Pentagon, however, has declined to comment on operational details or future plans.

Last week, Trump said U.S. forces had targeted a Venezuelan loading area for drug boats, an action that appeared to mark the first land-based U.S. operation inside Venezuela since Washington intensified pressure on Maduro. He did not clarify whether intelligence agencies such as the CIA were involved, though some media reports have suggested a role for U.S. intelligence.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Venezuela TRUMP
