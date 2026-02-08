Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKota Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 2 As Several Injured; NDRF-SDRF Rescue Ops Underway

Kota Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 2 As Several Injured; NDRF-SDRF Rescue Ops Underway

Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal said the incident occurred at a site where new construction was underway, and the structure collapsed from top to bottom.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 08:11 AM (IST)

The death toll in the building collapse in Rajasthan's Kota rose to two, while at least 13 people were reported injured after the three-storey structure collapsed on Saturday night. 

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said rescue operations are still underway as several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire Department continue efforts at the site, ANI reported.

Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal said the incident occurred at a site where new construction was underway, and the structure collapsed from top to bottom.

“Two deaths have been reported. We have the information on 13 injured. Our information is that some new construction was underway and collapsed from top to bottom. It could be due to negligence related to the quality of construction. Some local residents report that drilling was underway and that there were complaints about it. Further technical investigations into the causes will be conducted, and the results will be shared,” the Kota Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

Kota MP Om Birla Expresses Grief

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident in the Indravihar area of the city. He said he was in constant contact with the district administration and had directed officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations.

Birla also instructed authorities to ensure timely and proper medical treatment for the injured and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

“The incident of the building collapse in Kota's Indravihar is extremely heartbreaking. I am in constant touch with the district administration. I have directed the concerned officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. At the same time, I have also instructed them to ensure proper and prompt medical treatment for all the injured individuals in the accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured and wish for strength and resilience to be granted to the affected families during this difficult time,” Birla wrote on ‘X’.

According to a report by PTI, the incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Some customers and employees were present inside the restaurant at the time the building collapsed. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations.

So far, five people have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to a hospital, officials said.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the site shortly after the incident, said the building had collapsed suddenly. “There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out,” he told reporters.

District Collector Piyush Samaria also said rescue teams were deployed immediately after receiving information about the collapse.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
