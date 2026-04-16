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HomeCitiesGurugram: Speeding Thar Rams Motorcycle, Kills Delivery Agent

Gurugram: Speeding Thar Rams Motorcycle, Kills Delivery Agent

The delivery agent was seriously injured in the accident and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)

Gurugram: A delivery worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Thar in Sector 49 here, police said on Wednesday.

They said a case has been registered in this connection against the driver of the offending vehicle, who fled after the accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar (20), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in Sector 71 and used to work as a delivery partner at Domino's Pizza in Omaxe Mall, Sector 49.

On Tuesday, when he was on duty and returning to the store on his bike around 2.30 pm, a Mahindra Thar vehicle hit his bike near Space I-Tech Park in Sector 49, police said.

Praveen was seriously injured in the accident and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem conducted on Wednesday.

The driver of the offending Thar is being identified based on the vehicle's registration number, and the accused will be arrested soon, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh, the investigating officer. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
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Gurugram News Gurugram Thar Accident
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