Fresh Plea In Bombay HC Puts Govt’s Hookah Goods Stand Under Scrutiny

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A new petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s position in a case involving seized hookah-linked products, bringing renewed scrutiny to the state’s enforcement approach.

The fresh plea refers to a prior submission made before the High Court, where the state had not opposed the transfer of confiscated hookah-related goods outside Maharashtra under police supervision instead of destroying them.

The petition raises concerns over whether such a stance in one case could influence similar matters in the future.

Case Traces Back To December 2025 Raids

The issue originates from action taken in December 2025 following specific intelligence inputs regarding alleged irregularities involving “herbal hookah” products.

Raids were conducted at locations linked to firms in Bhiwandi and Pune. Authorities seized goods worth around ₹10 crore from a warehouse in Bhiwandi and shut down a manufacturing unit in Pune.

Lab Findings And Legal Action

Samples collected during the raids were sent for laboratory testing. According to case records, the products contained molasses, sucrose, glycerin, flavoured supari and nicotine.

Based on these findings, authorities initiated action under laws governing prohibited scented substances, and several staff members were taken into custody.

The crackdown was carried out by the Food and Drug Administration under Commissioner Shridhar Dube-Patil.

Court Proceedings And Denial Of Relief

The accused approached courts seeking release of seized goods, bail and dismissal of the case. However, courts in Pune and Bhiwandi reportedly denied relief.

The matter then reached the Bombay High Court, where the state opposed the petitions. The High Court declined to quash proceedings and denied bail, citing evidence including lab reports.

Review Proceedings Shifted Course

During subsequent review proceedings, the High Court sought a fresh affidavit from authorities.

Instead of a submission from the FDA Commissioner, a communication from Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar was presented.

According to submissions cited in the case, the communication stated that the department had no objection to transporting seized goods to other states under police protection rather than destroying them.

Based on this, the court permitted the movement of the goods outside Maharashtra.

Political Reactions And Fresh Legal Questions

This order has now become central to the new petition before the High Court.

The development has also triggered political reactions, with NCP MLA Hiraman Khoskar reportedly seeking clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the rationale behind the government’s position.

No Policy Change, But Wider Implications Raised

While no official policy change has been announced and no court has allowed manufacturing of banned products within Maharashtra, the latest plea has shifted focus to whether the earlier stand could have broader legal implications in similar cases.