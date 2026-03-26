The case challenges the Maharashtra government's stance on confiscated hookah-related products. The state initially did not oppose transferring seized goods outside Maharashtra instead of destroying them.
Fresh Plea In Bombay HC Puts Govt’s Hookah Goods Stand Under Scrutiny
Based on these findings, authorities initiated action under laws governing prohibited scented substances, and several staff members were taken into custody.
A new petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s position in a case involving seized hookah-linked products, bringing renewed scrutiny to the state’s enforcement approach.
The fresh plea refers to a prior submission made before the High Court, where the state had not opposed the transfer of confiscated hookah-related goods outside Maharashtra under police supervision instead of destroying them.
The petition raises concerns over whether such a stance in one case could influence similar matters in the future.
Case Traces Back To December 2025 Raids
The issue originates from action taken in December 2025 following specific intelligence inputs regarding alleged irregularities involving “herbal hookah” products.
Raids were conducted at locations linked to firms in Bhiwandi and Pune. Authorities seized goods worth around ₹10 crore from a warehouse in Bhiwandi and shut down a manufacturing unit in Pune.
Lab Findings And Legal Action
Samples collected during the raids were sent for laboratory testing. According to case records, the products contained molasses, sucrose, glycerin, flavoured supari and nicotine.
Based on these findings, authorities initiated action under laws governing prohibited scented substances, and several staff members were taken into custody.
The crackdown was carried out by the Food and Drug Administration under Commissioner Shridhar Dube-Patil.
Court Proceedings And Denial Of Relief
The accused approached courts seeking release of seized goods, bail and dismissal of the case. However, courts in Pune and Bhiwandi reportedly denied relief.
The matter then reached the Bombay High Court, where the state opposed the petitions. The High Court declined to quash proceedings and denied bail, citing evidence including lab reports.
Review Proceedings Shifted Course
During subsequent review proceedings, the High Court sought a fresh affidavit from authorities.
Instead of a submission from the FDA Commissioner, a communication from Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar was presented.
According to submissions cited in the case, the communication stated that the department had no objection to transporting seized goods to other states under police protection rather than destroying them.
Based on this, the court permitted the movement of the goods outside Maharashtra.
Political Reactions And Fresh Legal Questions
This order has now become central to the new petition before the High Court.
The development has also triggered political reactions, with NCP MLA Hiraman Khoskar reportedly seeking clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the rationale behind the government’s position.
No Policy Change, But Wider Implications Raised
While no official policy change has been announced and no court has allowed manufacturing of banned products within Maharashtra, the latest plea has shifted focus to whether the earlier stand could have broader legal implications in similar cases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the core issue in the Bombay High Court case regarding hookah-linked products?
When did the investigation into 'herbal hookah' products begin?
The issue originated from raids conducted in December 2025. These raids followed intelligence about alleged irregularities involving 'herbal hookah' products.
What did lab tests reveal about the seized products?
Laboratory tests indicated that the seized products contained molasses, sucrose, glycerin, flavored supari, and nicotine. This led to action under laws for prohibited scented substances.
What was the Maharashtra government's surprising position in a previous court hearing?
Instead of destruction, a government official communicated no objection to transporting seized goods outside Maharashtra under police protection.
What are the broader implications of the government's earlier stance?
A new petition questions if the government's earlier position could influence similar future cases. This development has also drawn political attention.