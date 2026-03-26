Iran Sets Condition, Wants Lebanon Included In Any Ceasefire Deal: Report

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Iran has told mediators that Lebanon must be part of any ceasefire agreement involving the United States and Israel, according to several regional sources familiar with Tehran’s position. The demand links a possible end to the ongoing regional conflict with a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The development comes as indirect talks continue over a proposal aimed at stopping the fighting, which has spread across multiple fronts in the region over the past month. Iranian officials have not rejected the proposal outright but say any agreement must also address the situation in Lebanon.

Iran Links Ceasefire To Lebanon

According to sources cited by Reuters, Tehran informed intermediaries that it wanted any deal to include an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Iranian state media also quoted an official saying Tehran expects any agreement with Washington to cover not only Iran but also allied groups across the region.

A senior Iranian official said the government is still reviewing a proposal from the United States to end the conflict, indicating that discussions remain ongoing. There has been no immediate response from Iran’s foreign ministry or Israel’s foreign ministry.

Lebanon Factor In Regional Talks

As per reports, armed groups in Lebanon had received assurances from Tehran that their position would be considered in any wider agreement. The source added that Iran was determined to prevent a repeat of past ceasefires that failed to stop continued strikes in Lebanon after fighting officially ended.

The issue has become more sensitive due to political tensions inside Lebanon, where the conflict has deepened divisions among different factions. The influence of Iran-backed groups in the country has weakened in recent years following heavy fighting in 2024 and growing pressure from the Lebanese government to limit armed activity.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry recently declared Iran’s ambassador persona non grata, a move criticised by several political and religious leaders. Analysts say the outcome of the current negotiations could affect both the balance of power in Lebanon and the wider stability of the region.