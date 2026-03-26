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HomeCitiesTMC Supporter Shot Dead In Late-Night Clash In Kolkata, Cartridges Found

TMC Supporter Shot Dead In Late-Night Clash In Kolkata, Cartridges Found

When Rahul’s relatives reached the scene, they found him and Jeet lying injured with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Rahul dead.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Bengal News: A supporter of the All India Trinamool Congress was shot dead in Kolkata after a late-night clash between two rival groups. The incident unfolded during a rooftop gathering where several people had assembled.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Rahul Dey, while another man, Jeet Mukherjee, sustained injuries. Police recovered spent cartridges from the spot, indicating multiple rounds were fired. The incident occurred in Ward No. 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

What Led To Clash?

According to investigators, Rahul and Jeet were known to each other but had not been in touch for a long time. On Wednesday night, Rahul was invited to an event at Jeet’s residence. Later, a group moved to the rooftop, where they were reportedly drinking. Around 12:30 am, gunshots rang out, sending others at the gathering fleeing. One of those present alerted Rahul’s family.

When Rahul’s relatives reached the scene, they found him and Jeet lying injured with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Rahul dead.

Locals said Jeet had a controversial past and had been barred from entering the Patuli area in 2021 due to alleged involvement in criminal activities. He was reportedly arrested multiple times by local police. Though he initially worked with local political circles, he was later distanced from them after complaints were filed against him. Following this, he shifted to a nearby locality but was again allegedly involved in similar activities and faced multiple arrests.

In recent weeks, Jeet had returned to his parents’ home in the Phoolbagan area of Patuli, claiming it was only a temporary visit. On the night of the incident, he had allegedly invited Rahul to the rooftop gathering.

Killing Ahead Of Bengal Elections

Police suspect that members of a rival group entered the premises and opened fire. Rahul died from his injuries, while Jeet is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near the EM Bypass.

Rahul’s brother said he received a call around 1 am informing him of the incident. “When we reached, police were already there. I saw my brother lying there. By the time I got to him, he was gone. Jeet had reconnected with him after many years. We don’t understand how this happened so suddenly,” he said.

Preliminary findings suggest the violence may be linked to a dispute between rival groups over syndicate operations and money distribution. Investigations are ongoing.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections 2026 Kokata Murder TMC Supporter Murder
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