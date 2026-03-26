Children Break Savings, Women Donate Jewellery In UP Village’s Aid Drive For Iran

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, a unique donation drive has been launched in Bhanoli village, a Shia-majority area under Musafirkhana tehsil, to support Iran. The initiative has seen enthusiastic participation from villagers across all sections, reflecting a strong spirit of humanity and solidarity.

Donations Beyond Cash

One of the most notable aspects of the campaign is the participation of people of all ages—from young children to the elderly. Children broke open their piggy banks to contribute their savings, creating an emotional atmosphere in the village. Women and elderly residents also played a key role in making the campaign successful.

The contributions were not limited to cash. Women donated jewellery, household utensils, and other essential items, while men extended financial support. Donors continued to visit throughout the day, giving the campaign widespread backing.

Aid To Be Sent To Iran Embassy

The entire village appeared united during the drive, with each person contributing according to their capacity. The initiative highlighted values of humanity, brotherhood, and cooperation. Organisers said the collected funds and materials will be sent to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to ensure relief reaches those in need. The effort aims to send a message of compassion beyond borders.

The donation drive will continue on Thursday, with villagers actively participating and extending support. After the campaign concludes, the total collection will be assessed and formally handed over to the embassy. Residents of Bhanoli have also urged people from other parts of the district to join the initiative, emphasising that humanity is the greatest identity and everyone should step forward in times of need.