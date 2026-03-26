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HomeNewsWorldMissile Intercept Turns Fatal: One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

Missile Intercept Turns Fatal: One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

Three others sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate. The injured include individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 07:20 PM (IST)

An incident involving falling debris after the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems has resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, authorities said.

According to official information, the incident led to the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, Abu Dhabi media reported.

Three others sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate. The injured include individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality.

Incident Linked To Missile Interception

The casualties were reported as part of the ongoing follow-up to a previously reported incident caused by falling debris after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile.

Further details on the sequence of events have not been disclosed.

Advisory Issued To Public

Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified reports.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Abu Dhabi Missile Intercept Turns Fatal 2 Dead 3 Injured Due To Falling Debris
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