Missile Intercept Turns Fatal: One Indian Killed Due To Falling Debris In Abu Dhabi

An incident involving falling debris after the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems has resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, authorities said.

According to official information, the incident led to the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, Abu Dhabi media reported.

Three others sustained injuries ranging from serious to moderate. The injured include individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality.

Incident Linked To Missile Interception

The casualties were reported as part of the ongoing follow-up to a previously reported incident caused by falling debris after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile.

Further details on the sequence of events have not been disclosed.

Advisory Issued To Public

Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified reports.