President Trump has criticized NATO allies for doing nothing to help with Iran, stating the U.S. needs nothing from NATO.
‘Iran Begging For Deal’: Trump Slams NATO, Escalates War Rhetoric Amid Stalled Talks
The conflict has resulted in significant casualties across the region. More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon, while dozens have died in Israel and elsewhere.
US President Donald Trump sharply criticised NATO allies and intensified his rhetoric against Iran, claiming that Tehran is “begging” for a deal even as diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict remain uncertain.
In a post, Trump said, “NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!”
He also dismissed Iran’s public stance on negotiations, alleging a gap between its private and public positions.
“The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange.’ They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!” he said.
“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty,” Trump added.
Conflicting Signals Over Ceasefire Talks
Trump’s remarks come amid mixed signals from Washington and Tehran on efforts to end the war. The US President has repeatedly said an agreement is close, even after Iran rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by Washington.
According to officials familiar with the proposal, the US plan includes sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, limits on missile capabilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Iran Lays Down Its Own Conditions
Iran has outlined its own terms through state television, calling for a halt to the targeting of its officials, guarantees against future conflict, reparations for war damage and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
The response underscores the gap between both sides, even as backchannel efforts continue.
Heavy Toll As Conflict Continues
The conflict has resulted in significant casualties across the region. More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon, while dozens have died in Israel and elsewhere.
Thirteen US military personnel have also been killed, and millions have been displaced in Iran and Lebanon.
Fighting Persists Despite Diplomatic Push
Missile strikes and air raids continue across the region, keeping tensions elevated even as diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire remain inconclusive.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is President Trump's stance on NATO's involvement with Iran?
How does President Trump characterize Iran's negotiation approach?
Trump claims Iranian negotiators are 'begging' for a deal privately, despite publicly stating they are only 'looking at' the U.S. proposal.
What are the key components of the US ceasefire proposal?
The US plan includes sanctions relief, limits on Iran's nuclear program and missile capabilities, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
What conditions has Iran set for ending the conflict?
Iran is calling for a halt to targeting its officials, guarantees against future conflict, war reparations, and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.