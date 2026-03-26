The second phase of the IPL 2026 tournament will feature 50 matches, scheduled to commence on April 13 and conclude on May 24, 2026.
IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule Announced By BCCI: 50 Matches Across 12 Cities Revealed
IPL 2026 Phase 2 schedule is out after prolonged speculation with 50 matches to be hosted across 12 venues as 10 teams gear up for an intense tournament.
IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, setting the stage for a long yet thrilling run-in to the playoffs. A total of 10 franchises, Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete across multiple venues.
IPL 2026 Set For High-Octane Second Phase
🚨 IPL 2026 COMPLETE SCHEDULE. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ccGjkZiTUM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2026
IPL 2026 starts from March 28 onwards. A first phase schedule was announced earlier with fixtures till April 12. The second leg of the tournament will feature 50 matches, scheduled between April 13 and May 24, 2026.
Matches will be hosted across 12 venues, ensuring widespread fan engagement throughout the country. Cities set to stage games include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh.
Teams will be vying for crucial points to secure a spot in the playoffs, making every match significant. With standings likely to shift frequently, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat action in the weeks leading up to the knockout stage.
The packed schedule also includes eight double-headers, with afternoon games starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening fixtures at 07:30 PM IST, adding to the excitement for viewers.
Multiple Home Venues Named For Some Teams
Notably, PBKS will host games in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three fixtures at the latter venue. Meanwhile, RR are set to play some matches in Guwahati, and others in Jaipur.
RCB will have a mixed home schedule as well, featuring three matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. These venue allocations add a unique dynamic to the tournament, potentially influencing team strategies and fan turnout.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the second phase of IPL 2026 begin?
How many matches will be played in the second phase of IPL 2026?
A total of 50 matches are scheduled to be played during the second phase of the IPL 2026 tournament.
Which cities will host matches in the second phase of IPL 2026?
Matches will be hosted across 12 venues, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh.
Will there be double-headers in IPL 2026?
Yes, the IPL 2026 schedule includes eight double-headers. Afternoon games will start at 03:30 PM IST and evening fixtures at 07:30 PM IST.