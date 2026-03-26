PM Modi To Hold Key Meeting With CMs Over Middle East Crisis

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Amid continuing tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on March 27 to review preparedness across states in case the crisis impacts India. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 pm, is expected to focus on supply chains, energy availability, and the safety of Indian citizens abroad. The Centre has maintained that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable, but the government wants states to remain alert as the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve.

Focus On Security, Supplies & Coordination

According to sources, the meeting will review how states are preparing for possible disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Discussions are expected to cover internal security preparedness, fuel and energy supply management, continuity of essential supply chains, and the safety of Indian nationals overseas.

Officials said the main objective of the meeting is to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the states so that any emergency situation can be handled without delay. The government wants state administrations to remain prepared even though the current supply situation remains stable.

Chief Ministers of states where elections are currently underway are unlikely to attend the meeting because of the Model Code of Conduct. In such cases, Chief Secretaries are expected to take part in a separate review meeting, which will be organised through the Cabinet Secretariat.

Centre Says Fuel & LPG Supplies Under Control

The Centre has repeatedly stated that there is no shortage of petroleum products or LPG in the country despite concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East crisis.

Earlier this week, the government convened an all-party meeting in Parliament to brief political leaders on the situation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government explained the supply position in detail and addressed all questions raised by opposition members.

He said several members had sought clarification on crude oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, and the government informed them that India had already secured additional shipments to prevent any disruption.

Officials also made a detailed presentation on the international situation and its possible impact on India, with the government stressing that energy supplies remain stable and contingency plans are in place.

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