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HomeNewsWorldIs Russia Helping Iran With Drones Against US-Israel? Moscow Responds To Report

Is Russia Helping Iran With Drones Against US-Israel? Moscow Responds To Report

The Kremlin has denied a report claiming Russia is sending drones to Iran, calling the Financial Times story false amid speculation over military cooperation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
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The Kremlin has dismissed as false a report claiming that Russia is supplying drones to Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict. The Financial Times reported on March 25, Wednesday that Moscow was preparing to send drone shipments to Tehran, but Russian officials rejected the claim, saying such reports should not be taken seriously. Russia has long been one of Iran’s key allies, and since the start of the current war, Moscow has repeatedly denied providing direct military assistance to Tehran. The latest denial comes as speculation grows over the level of cooperation between the two countries during the conflict that began in late February.

Report Claims Military Support

According to the Financial Times report, Russia has already provided intelligence support and satellite imagery to Iran during the conflict. The report further claimed that Moscow was planning to send a shipment of drones to Iran by March 2026 to strengthen Tehran’s military capabilities and help stabilise its government during the war.

It also said that Russia has been manufacturing drones designed by Iran for use in the war in Ukraine since 2023, suggesting a long-standing defence partnership between the two countries. The report described the proposed drone transfer as part of broader cooperation aimed at reinforcing Iran’s position in the conflict.

The Kremlin, however, rejected the claims, calling the report inaccurate and urging people not to pay attention to what it described as false information. Russian officials said dialogue with the Iranian leadership continues but did not confirm any form of military assistance.

Drones Seen As Key Weapon

The report stated that drones based on Iran’s Shahed model have proved to be among Tehran’s most effective weapons in the current war. Because of their relatively low cost and simple production process, these drones are considered an important part of Iran’s defence strategy.

Such drones can be used for surveillance, precision strikes and large-scale attacks, making them a flexible tool in modern warfare. In addition to drone supplies, some reports have also suggested that Russia may be providing non-military support to Iran, including food supplies, medical aid and satellite imagery.

Moscow has not confirmed these claims and continues to deny that it is sending weapons to Iran.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflicts Russian Drones
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