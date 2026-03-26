Woman Jumps Onto Tracks At Noida Sector 16 Metro Station

A major tragedy was averted at a metro station in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, thanks to the prompt action of the train operator and alert station staff. A young woman from Delhi suddenly jumped onto the tracks at Sector 16 Metro Station. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and police are waiting for her to regain consciousness to record her statement.

The incident took place around 4 pm, when the station was crowded with commuters. The woman, a resident of New Kondli in Delhi, leapt from the platform and fell headfirst onto the tracks, sustaining serious injuries and causing panic among passengers. Eyewitnesses said a train was approaching at the time, but the driver and station staff acted swiftly to stop it in time.

Woman Rescued From Tracks

The injured woman was quickly rescued from the tracks and rushed to a private hospital in Sector 27 for treatment.

According to Station House Officer Amit Mann of Kotwali Phase-1, preliminary investigation suggests the woman had left her home earlier in the day after being upset over some issue. Police are now examining CCTV footage from the station to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Despite tight security arrangements at metro stations, such incidents raise concerns about safety measures. Police are awaiting the woman’s recovery to record her statement and proceed with the investigation.