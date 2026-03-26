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HomeNewsIndiaGovt Counters Panic Claims, Explains How Much Fuel Supply India Has

Govt Counters Panic Claims, Explains How Much Fuel Supply India Has

LPG & Petrol Supply: The government said India currently has strong fuel availability backed by domestic refining capacity, imports, and strategic reserves.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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India’s fuel supplies remain fully secure despite tensions in West Asia, with the government stating that crude oil for the next 60 days has already been tied up and there is no supply gap. In a detailed clarification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said recent claims of shortages of petrol, diesel, or LPG are misleading and based on misinformation circulating on social media. The government also warned that selective videos, panic buying, and misreading of routine administrative orders have created unnecessary concern, even though stocks, imports, and domestic production remain stable.

No Shortage, 60 Days Of Supply Secured

The government said India currently has strong fuel availability backed by domestic refining capacity, imports, and strategic reserves. Key points from the clarification:

  • Crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured by Indian oil companies
  • India has reserve capacity of around 74 days, with actual stock cover close to 60 days
  • Nearly two months of steady supply is available regardless of global disruptions
  • Refineries are operating at high utilisation levels
  • Supplies are being sourced from multiple countries to avoid any gap

Officials said that even though the Strait of Hormuz situation is being watched closely, higher purchases from global markets have compensated for any disruption.

The ministry stressed that India is one of the world’s largest refiners and exporters of petroleum products, which helps ensure domestic availability remains stable.

No LPG Crisis, Govt Warns Against Misinformation

The government also rejected claims of LPG shortage, saying domestic production has increased and imports have already been arranged. According to the ministry:

  • Domestic LPG production has been raised significantly
  • Import requirement has fallen as output has increased
  • Additional LPG cargoes have been secured from multiple countries
  • About one month of LPG supply is already arranged
  • Oil companies are delivering more than 50 lakh cylinders daily

The ministry said viral posts showing queues, rationing, or emergency measures are misleading and do not reflect the real supply situation.

It added that government orders related to fuel supply management are routine precautionary steps and should not be interpreted as signs of a crisis. The government urged citizens to rely only on official information and warned that spreading false claims about essential supplies can create panic and may invite legal action.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Energy Crisis Iran War LPG Supply Petrol Supply In India
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