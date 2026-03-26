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HomeCitiesDelhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely This Week As Temperatures Rise

Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely This Week As Temperatures Rise

These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, especially during the afternoons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

Delhi is set for a mix of rising temperatures and intermittent rain activity over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department. After recording a minimum temperature of 16.6°C on Tuesday, the capital is likely to see warmer days along with cloudy skies and brief spells of rain.

The broader outlook suggests generally cloudy skies for most of the week, with chances of very light rain or drizzle. These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, especially during the afternoons.

Day-Wise Weather Forecast For Delhi


March 25: Partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures between 32–34°C and nighttime temperatures around 16–18°C. Light northwesterly winds are expected.

March 26: Skies are likely to remain cloudy with a possibility of light rain or drizzle, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph. Temperatures may range between 33–35°C (day) and 17–19°C (night).

March 27: Partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures may settle between 31–33°C.

March 28: Similar partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 32–34°C during the day.

March 29: Cloud cover is expected to increase, with chances of light rain, thunderstorms, and winds gusting up to 30–40 kmph.

March 30: Generally cloudy skies with a slight dip in temperatures, with the maximum expected between 29–31°C.

Overall, while temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s, periodic cloud cover and light rain activity may bring brief relief from the heat.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Today Delhi Temperature Today IMD
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