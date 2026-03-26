Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely This Week As Temperatures Rise

Delhi is set for a mix of rising temperatures and intermittent rain activity over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department. After recording a minimum temperature of 16.6°C on Tuesday, the capital is likely to see warmer days along with cloudy skies and brief spells of rain.

The broader outlook suggests generally cloudy skies for most of the week, with chances of very light rain or drizzle. These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, especially during the afternoons.

Day-Wise Weather Forecast For Delhi



March 25: Partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures between 32–34°C and nighttime temperatures around 16–18°C. Light northwesterly winds are expected.

March 26: Skies are likely to remain cloudy with a possibility of light rain or drizzle, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph. Temperatures may range between 33–35°C (day) and 17–19°C (night).

March 27: Partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures may settle between 31–33°C.

March 28: Similar partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 32–34°C during the day.

March 29: Cloud cover is expected to increase, with chances of light rain, thunderstorms, and winds gusting up to 30–40 kmph.

March 30: Generally cloudy skies with a slight dip in temperatures, with the maximum expected between 29–31°C.

Overall, while temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s, periodic cloud cover and light rain activity may bring brief relief from the heat.