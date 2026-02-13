Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Four Killed, Three Injured As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tree In Haryana's Sonipat

Four killed, three injured after speeding SUV crashed into tree in Sonipat, Haryana; victims returning from wedding home.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into a tree in Sonipat, Haryana late at night. The victims were returning from a wedding when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding. According to initial reports, seven young men were travelling in the Scorpio after attending a wedding in Bhavard village. The accident occurred while they were on their way back to their homes in villages located in Rohtak district.

Deadly Crash Leaves Seven Casualties

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Four occupants died in the crash. The deceased have been identified as Ankush, Deepak and Sahil, all residents of Kharwali village, and Golu from Ghuskani village. Three others, Ankit, Mohit and Sagar, sustained serious injuries. They were initially rushed for treatment and later admitted to a hospital in Khanpur, where they are currently undergoing medical care, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding as the likely cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the Sonipat accident?

Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the accident. The victims were returning from a wedding.

What was the cause of the accident?

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was the likely cause of the accident. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Where did the accident take place?

The accident occurred in Sonipat, Haryana, late at night. The vehicle crashed into a tree.

How many people were in the Scorpio at the time of the crash?

Seven young men were traveling in the Scorpio SUV. They were on their way back from a wedding.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Haryana Accident Haryana Scorpio Accident SUV Crashes
