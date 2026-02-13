Four Killed, Three Injured As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tree In Haryana's Sonipat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into a tree in Sonipat, Haryana late at night. The victims were returning from a wedding when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding. According to initial reports, seven young men were travelling in the Scorpio after attending a wedding in Bhavard village. The accident occurred while they were on their way back to their homes in villages located in Rohtak district.

Deadly Crash Leaves Seven Casualties The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Four occupants died in the crash. The deceased have been identified as Ankush, Deepak and Sahil, all residents of Kharwali village, and Golu from Ghuskani village. Three others, Ankit, Mohit and Sagar, sustained serious injuries. They were initially rushed for treatment and later admitted to a hospital in Khanpur, where they are currently undergoing medical care, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding as the likely cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.