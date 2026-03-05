From DM To Machete: Instagram Chat Leads To Brutal Attack In Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 42-year-old apparel store manager in Bengaluru was allegedly attacked with a machete following a dispute that began with a brief conversation on Instagram.

The incident occurred around noon on February 27 in Basaveshwaranagar. The victim, identified as Gopi K, suffered injuries to his head and face and is recovering after receiving treatment at a private hospital on West of Chord Road, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police have identified the accused as Suresh, who is reportedly the husband of Gopi’s former colleague. A case has been registered and a search operation has been launched, as the suspect is currently absconding.

Conversation On Instagram Triggers Dispute

According to the complaint filed by Gopi, he has been working as a manager at an apparel store on Siddhaiah Puranik Road in Basaveshwaranagar for nearly ten years.

He told police that a former colleague, Ashwini, had left the store at the end of 2023 due to health problems.

A few days ago, Gopi received a message saying “hi” from what appeared to be Ashwini’s Instagram account. During the exchange, the account holder asked him to share his mobile number, claiming it had been deleted from the phone.

Phone Call Leads To Confrontation

Soon after sharing his number, Gopi allegedly received a call from a man who introduced himself as Suresh, Ashwini’s husband.

According to the complaint, Suresh began abusing Gopi over the phone and accused him of messaging his wife. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about Gopi’s family.

Gopi said he ended the call and blocked the number.

He later contacted Ashwini’s mother to inform her about the situation. She reportedly asked him to unblock Suresh’s number and spoke to him herself, warning him not to trouble Gopi.

Attack Outside Workplace

However, the matter allegedly escalated the following day. Police said that when Gopi stepped outside his workplace between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, Suresh arrived in an autorickshaw and blocked his path.

He allegedly abused Gopi before attacking him with a machete, causing injuries to his head and face.

Before leaving the scene, Suresh allegedly threatened to kill Gopi and his wife if he tried to contact Ashwini again.

Police launch search for accused

Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are attempting to locate and arrest the accused.