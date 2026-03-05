President Appoints New Governors, Lieutenant Governors In Major Reshuffle-Check List

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors across several states and Union Territories after accepting the resignation of West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose. The President approved a series of fresh appointments and transfers involving key constitutional posts across the country. The changes will take effect once the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.

New Appointments & Transfers:

Shiv Pratap Shukla: Appointed Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma: Appointed Governor of Maharashtra Nand Kishore Yadav: Appointed Governor of Nagaland Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain: Appointed Governor of Bihar RN Ravi: Appointed Governor of West Bengal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar: To discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu Kavinder Gupta: Appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh Vinai Kumar Saxena: Appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Taranjit Singh Sandhu:Appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, all the appointments will take effect from the dates the respective leaders formally assume charge of their new roles. The reshuffle marks one of the most extensive changes in gubernatorial positions in recent months.

