President Appoints New Governors, Lieutenant Governors In Major Reshuffle-Check List

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced a major reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors across several states after accepting the resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 11:08 PM (IST)

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors across several states and Union Territories after accepting the resignation of West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose. The President approved a series of fresh appointments and transfers involving key constitutional posts across the country. The changes will take effect once the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.

New Appointments & Transfers:

  1. Shiv Pratap Shukla: Appointed Governor of Telangana
  2. Jishnu Dev Varma: Appointed Governor of Maharashtra
  3. Nand Kishore Yadav: Appointed Governor of Nagaland
  4. Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain: Appointed Governor of Bihar
  5. RN Ravi: Appointed Governor of West Bengal
  6. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar: To discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu
  7. Kavinder Gupta: Appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh
  8. Vinai Kumar Saxena: Appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh
  9. Taranjit Singh Sandhu:Appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, all the appointments will take effect from the dates the respective leaders formally assume charge of their new roles. The reshuffle marks one of the most extensive changes in gubernatorial positions in recent months.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Rashtrapati Bhavan' New Governors List
