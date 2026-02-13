Assam Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Stresses Voters Will Choose CM, Not PM, Ahead Of Modi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on February 14. Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stressed the trip should not be interpreted as linked to the upcoming state elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on February 14, but Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stressed that the trip should not be interpreted as linked to the upcoming state elections. Speaking in Majuli, Gogoi asserted, “People are not going to elect the Prime Minister in this election. They are going to elect the next state government and the next Chief Minister.”
Respect For Martyr’s Family
Addressing recent comments from the family of martyr Capt. Jintu Gogoi, Gogoi said he holds them in high regard and refrained from commenting on their statements. “They are a martyr’s family. Whatever they say, I do not want to comment on that. I am sure someone went to them and told them what to say,” he remarked. Gogoi also questioned whether the family was aware that PM Modi had invited former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his 2014 swearing-in ceremony.
Gogoi highlighted his personal connection with the martyr’s family, noting, “I have visited their house many times and met the martyr’s father on multiple occasions. I am a former Lok Sabha MP of that constituency, and I have deep respect for the family.”
Congress Focus On State Development
Gogoi stated that a future Congress government in Assam would collaborate with the Centre on key issues. “We will approach the Prime Minister to release funds for flood and erosion. We will also request immediate implementation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the six major ethnic communities,” he said.
Recalling past cooperation, Gogoi mentioned that during his father’s tenure as Chief Minister, several initiatives for Assam were successfully secured through coordination with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Emphasis On Electoral Mandate
Reiterating his stance, Gogoi emphasised that Modi’s visit to Moran should not be linked to the state election. He said voters will determine the next government and Chief Minister, not the Prime Minister, and stressed the importance of respecting Assam’s democratic process.
