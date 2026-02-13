The controversy involves Rahul Gandhi citing content from former Army chief General Naravane's unpublished manuscript during a Lok Sabha speech, which the government claims violated parliamentary rules.
Rahul Gandhi Faces Expulsion Threat As BJP MP Moves LS Motion; Rijiju Hits Out
Substantive motion threat grows as govt targets Rahul Gandhi over Naravane unpublished book remarks in Lok Sabha row.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday intensified the BJP-led government’s attack on the Leader of Opposition over his attempt to cite content from former Army chief General Naravane’s unpublished manuscript during his speech in the Lok Sabha. The minister said the government has decided to issue a notice alleging that parliamentary rules were violated by referring to an unpublished book and by making certain remarks targeting the Prime Minister during the Budget Session.
Substantive Motion Route Gains Momentum
Rijiju said the government had initially considered moving its own motion but decided to step back after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, acting as a private member, submitted notice for a substantive motion. He said once the motion is admitted, the government will decide further action after consultations with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, including whether to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee, Ethics Committee, or bring it directly to the House for debate and vote.
Unpublished Book Row Intensifies Politics
The controversy stems from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in which he cited alleged content from the unpublished book and claimed it exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of the 2020 India-China border tensions. The manuscript titled Four Stars of Destiny has been pending approval with the Ministry of Defence since 2023 and has not yet been officially published. The issue escalated further after a printed version was shown publicly and a PDF version circulated online, following which Delhi Police registered a case over unauthorised circulation.
BJP, Congress Clash Escalates
The political row has triggered a sharp confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress, with BJP leaders alleging attempts to defame the Army and destabilise institutions, while Congress leaders dismissed the move as political targeting. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party is not worried about motions, while Rahul Gandhi hit back at the media, accusing sections of following BJP narratives blindly.
Substantive Motion Carries Expulsion Risk
A substantive motion is a formal proposal placed before the House for discussion and decision and can lead to expulsion if passed by majority vote. Parliamentary rules allow expulsion of members for serious misconduct under powers derived from Article 105 of the Constitution. In recent precedent, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled by a House vote in 2023 after an Ethics Committee probe in the cash-for-query case, highlighting the seriousness of such parliamentary actions.
Frequently Asked Questions
The government plans to issue a notice alleging violation of parliamentary rules and is considering a substantive motion. The final action will be decided after consulting the Lok Sabha Speaker.
A substantive motion is a formal proposal for discussion and decision by the House. If passed by a majority, it can lead to serious consequences, including expulsion of a member.
The manuscript, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny,' was pending approval and had not been officially published. Its unauthorized circulation, both printed and online, led to a police case.