BJP Set To Get Bihar CM Post; Nitish May Step Down After April 10
The BJP is almost certain to lead the next government in Bihar. Discussions over the formation of the new administration took place between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, sources said Nitish Kumar will not step down immediately and is expected to continue as chief minister until April 10.
