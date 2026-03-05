Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Set To Get Bihar CM Post; Nitish May Step Down After April 10

BJP Set To Get Bihar CM Post; Nitish May Step Down After April 10

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)

The BJP is almost certain to lead the next government in Bihar. Discussions over the formation of the new administration took place between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, sources said Nitish Kumar will not step down immediately and is expected to continue as chief minister until April 10.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
