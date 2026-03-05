PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron On Peace Efforts In West Asia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to restore peace and stability in the region. The call is part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach since the Iran-Israel conflict intensified. Modi has already spoken with several world leaders to exchange views on the crisis and coordinate responses. The conversation also comes amid rising tensions in the Indian Ocean following the recent attack on an Iranian naval vessel returning from exercises near Sri Lanka.

Global Outreach

According to officials, Modi has been actively engaging with international leaders as the conflict widens. Since hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated, the Prime Minister has spoken with eight leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as well as key global partners to discuss the security implications of the crisis.

In his latest call with Macron, Modi emphasised the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in preventing further escalation. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and coordinate efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in West Asia.

India has been closely monitoring developments in the region, particularly because of its economic and strategic interests, including energy supplies and maritime trade routes.

Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2026

Rising Regional Tensions

The conversation between the two leaders comes a day after a major naval incident in the Indian Ocean heightened concerns about the conflict spilling into nearby waters.

An Iranian naval vessel was reportedly targeted in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, while it was returning from the MILAN 2026 naval exercise hosted by India. Reports suggest that 84 sailors are feared to have been killed in the incident.

The attack has raised alarm in New Delhi as it occurred close to India’s maritime neighbourhood, highlighting the risk of the West Asian conflict affecting critical sea lanes in the region.

War Intensifies

The Iran-Israel conflict, which has also drawn in the United States, has continued to escalate in recent days with missile strikes, drone attacks and naval confrontations reported across the region.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of carrying out military strikes on its territory, while Washington and Tel Aviv say their operations target Iranian military capabilities and allied groups.

The growing confrontation has sparked fears of a wider regional war, prompting several countries, including India, to push for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to de-escalate the crisis.