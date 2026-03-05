Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Rejects Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Calls Him 'Idiot'

Trump Rejects Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Calls Him 'Idiot'

Reacting to Iran’s new leadership, Trump said the United States wants a leadership in Iran that would bring “harmony and peace” to the country.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 11:10 PM (IST)

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been elected as the country’s new Supreme Leader. The development has drawn a sharp reaction from US President Donald Trump, who publicly criticised the appointment.

Trump said he does not approve of Mojtaba Khamenei taking over Iran’s top leadership position.

‘Khamenei’s son is stupid’: Trump

Reacting to Iran’s new leadership, Trump said the United States wants a leadership in Iran that would bring “harmony and peace” to the country.

Commenting on Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment as Supreme Leader, Trump said, “He is wasting his time. Khamenei's son is an idiot.”

Trump Warns Of Venezuela-Like Regime Change

The US President also raised the possibility of regime change in Iran similar to the situation in Venezuela.

Trump said he would need to be involved in the appointment of Iran’s Supreme Leader. “I will have to be involved in the appointment of the Supreme Leader in Iran, just as I did in Venezuela with Delcy.”

He referred to an operation in which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arrested and taken to the United States through military action. According to Trump, the US military carried out the operation in just 30 minutes, after which Vice President Delcy Rodriguez assumed the presidency.

Trump Calls For Netanyahu To Be Pardoned

Trump also made a significant statement regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said Netanyahu should be pardoned in the corruption cases against him and suggested that Israeli President Isaac Herzog grant the pardon.

“I don't want Netanyahu to have anything else on his mind except war,” Trump said.

Netanyahu has been facing charges in three separate cases, bribery, fraud and breach of trust, for the past five years, though he denies the allegations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 11:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Donald Trump. Mojtaba Khamenei Trump Rejects Iran’s New Supreme Leader Trump Calls Mojataba ‘Idiot’
