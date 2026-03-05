IAF Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Goes Missing After Take-Off From Jorhat In Assam

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter jet has gone missing after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday evening, with contact lost while it was flying over the Karbi Anglong district. According to defence officials, the aircraft disappeared from radar shortly after departure, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation. The incident has raised concerns as the Su-30MKI is among the most powerful fighter jets in the IAF’s fleet. Authorities said further details are being gathered as rescue teams continue efforts to locate the aircraft and determine the circumstances behind the disappearance.

Aircraft Lost Contact

The Ministry of Defence’s Public Relations Officer in Guwahati confirmed that the fighter jet lost contact with radar while flying over the region. The aircraft had taken off from the Jorhat air base in Assam and was last heard from at 7:42 pm, according to information shared by the Indian Air Force.

In a post on social media platform X, the IAF said an Su-30MKI aircraft has been reported missing and that search and rescue operations were launched immediately after contact with the jet was lost. Officials added that more details are being collected as the investigation continues.

An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm.

Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@Indiannavy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 5, 2026

The Su-30MKI is one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the Indian Air Force inventory and plays a key role in several operational missions.

Key Role In IAF Fleet

After the Rafale jets, the Su-30MKI is considered the most powerful fighter aircraft in India’s air force fleet. It is capable of performing multiple roles including air defence, deep strike missions and maritime operations.

Currently, the Su-30MKI forms the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet, with more than 200 aircraft in service across various air bases in the country.

Upgrade Plans Underway

The Indian Air Force is also planning a major modernisation programme for the aircraft under the “Super-30” upgrade project. The plan aims to significantly enhance the fighter jet’s capabilities and extend its operational life.

Under the project, around 84 aircraft will be upgraded with indigenous AESA radar, advanced avionics, electronic warfare systems and long-range missiles such as the BrahMos. The programme, estimated to cost around Rs 63,000 crore, is expected to keep the aircraft combat-ready until around 2040.

Inducted In 2002

The Su-30MKI was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2002, though India had signed the deal with Russia for the aircraft in 1996. The first batch of Sukhoi jets was delivered to India in 1997, while the upgraded Su-30MKI variant later became operational.

The fighter jets are jointly produced by Russia’s Sukhoi and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India. The first indigenously manufactured Su-30MKI joined the IAF fleet in November 2004, strengthening India’s aerial combat capabilities.