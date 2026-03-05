Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy

India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 08:47 PM (IST)

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was reportedly hit by a US torpedo, leaving most of the sailors on board feared dead.

The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on March 4 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka. Another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment.

INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 1600 hr on March 4. By this time SAR had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies. INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship wrecked personnel. Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing: Indian Navy

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy
India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy
News
Ahead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down
Ahead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down
World
Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors
Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors
News
PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron On Peace Efforts In West Asia
PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron On Peace Efforts In West Asia
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget