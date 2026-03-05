India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was reportedly hit by a US torpedo, leaving most of the sailors on board feared dead.

The ship was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility. On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy promptly launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on March 4 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka. Another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment.

INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 1600 hr on March 4. By this time SAR had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies. INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship wrecked personnel. Coordination with the Sri Lankan side on Search and Rescue efforts is ongoing: Indian Navy