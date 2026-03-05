Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, uploaded an emotional video in which he described the difficulties he claims to be facing in his personal life. In the video, Dobhal accused members of his own family, including his parents and siblings, of subjecting him to “torture”. He also said that the video could be his “last vlog” and suggested that he may step away from YouTube entirely. Now, Indian gamer Sagar Thakur, who is famously known as Maxtern, has reacted to his video. He dismissed the claims as “nautanki” and warned viewers not to be influenced by what he described as “fake emotion”.

‘UK Rider 07 Is Doing Nautanki!’

Maxtern, who claimed to have watched the video on 1.75x speed, shared his thoughts on social media. “I watched a 2-hour-long video of Anurag Dobhal, aka UK Rider 07, and found he is doing nautanki!” Maxtern wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He further advised people to remain cautious about what they see online. “Don’t fall for fake emotion! Learn to read the people….”

I watched 2 hours long video of Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 and found he is doing nautanki!



Don’t fall for fake emotion!

Learn to read the people….. — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 5, 2026

Anurag Dhobal’s Latest Video

In the two-hour-long vlog titled “The Real Story Of My Life,” Dobhal spoke at length about the struggles he claims to have faced in recent months. “Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi [My life changed drastically, I never thought that life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered],” a visibly emotional Dhobal said in the video.

Dobhal also reflected on several challenging phases in his life. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 14 and said he later faced constant pressure from his family regarding his studies. According to him, he even took up tuition work to support his ambitions and pursue his dreams.

Speaking about his relationship, Dobhal said he met his now-wife Ritika through social media. He claimed that she had been messaging him as a fan for two to three years before he finally responded. The two eventually began dating and remained together for another two years before deciding to get married.

However, Dobhal alleged that his family opposed the relationship.

The YouTuber further alleged that tensions with his family escalated shortly before his wedding. According to him, just six days before the ceremony, his parents decided not to attend, leaving him to handle the event on his own.

He described the situation in the video, saying, “Mere se haath judwayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge [I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. Dad and Mum tortured me to the extent that they said, ‘We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy’].”

Dobhal also claimed that his parents refused to accept his marriage to Ritika and did not allow her to enter their home.



In the video, Dobhal also spoke about his mental health struggles and said he had attempted suicide. He further claimed that even his wife had distanced herself from him during this difficult period.

“Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai [I don’t understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted].”

He also shared a written message addressed to his wife Ritika, expressing regret and disappointment over how things unfolded.

“After I am gone, Shreya, Mum and Dad may say many things or even lie, but I was not wrong. Ritika, many people influenced you and lied to you, but I always loved you and did everything for you. However, you trusted others, believed what they said, made wrong decisions and left me. I loved my child, and that was my only hope. I wish you had believed me. I wish you had not trusted other people. I wish you had stood by me. You were manipulated by many people who were not truly loyal to anyone. After I am gone, at least take a stand for my child and me and speak the truth. I never wanted to prove you wrong, but after I’m gone, please stand up and fight for our respect,” he also penned a message in Hindi that reads when translated to English.

[If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. You can reach out to trained counsellors through helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 0657-6453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 0484-2448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267.]