DND-Faridabad-Sohna Highway Project Set To Boost Delhi-NCR Connectivity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway aims to ease Delhi-NCR traffic congestion.

Nearly 59km, ₹4,463 crore project ensures high-speed connectivity.

Features advanced steel bridge, eco-friendly construction, and direct airport access.

Expected to boost trade, logistics, and regional economic development.

To ease chronic traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR and improve connectivity between key cities, work is progressing rapidly on the under-construction DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway project. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the ambitious corridor on Wednesday. Several Union Ministers of State, MPs and ministers from the Delhi and Haryana governments were also present during the inspection.

The nearly 59-kilometre-long highway is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,463 crore. Once completed, the corridor will provide high-speed connectivity between Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sohna. The project is also expected to significantly improve access to the Noida International Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

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Highway Being Developed Under Bharatmala Project

The express corridor is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative. It is being designed as a six-lane access-controlled highway to ensure faster and safer vehicular movement.

Officials said modern engineering technologies are being used extensively in the project to make the infrastructure future-ready. The government believes the corridor will reduce traffic pressure across Delhi-NCR and substantially cut travel time for commuters, especially those travelling from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram towards Jewar Airport.

140-Metre Network Arch Bridge To Be Major Attraction

One of the standout features of the project is a 140-metre-long network arch bridge, considered among India’s most advanced steel bridge structures.

The bridge is being designed using tied-arch technology and a crossed hanger system to improve strength and structural safety. Apart from this, the project also includes advanced construction techniques such as precast segmental construction, launching girders, high-strength steel, high-damping rubber bearings and modern expansion joints.

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According to officials, these technologies will enhance the durability and safety of the highway.

Eco-Friendly Construction Measures Adopted

Authorities said environmental sustainability has also been prioritised during construction. Nearly 2 lakh metric tonnes of inert material generated from bio-mining at the Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites has been used in road construction work, reducing dependence on natural resources.

Noise barriers, landscaping and large-scale plantation drives are also being carried out along the corridor. Officials described the project as a model of balancing infrastructure growth with environmental protection.

Direct Connectivity To Jewar Airport

A key objective of the project is to provide seamless connectivity to the Noida International Airport.

For this purpose, a new expressway stretch is being developed between Chandawali village in Faridabad and Dayanapur in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The approximately 31-kilometre-long section is being built at a cost of around Rs 2,360 crore.

The new road will connect with the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, enabling traffic from northern India to directly access Jewar Airport while reducing congestion inside Delhi.

Four Major Interchanges Under Development

The project also includes the construction of four major interchanges linking the DND-Sohna Highway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and the DFCC corridor. An elevated corridor and an eight-lane railway overbridge are also part of the development plan.

Officials said these interchanges will make travel between Faridabad, Gurugram, South Delhi and Noida Airport significantly faster and smoother, reducing dependence on heavily congested city routes.

Boost Expected For Trade and Logistics

Experts believe the corridor will provide a major boost to trade, logistics and industrial activity across the NCR region. Improved road connectivity is expected to ease cargo movement and attract fresh investment.

The highway passes through areas covered under the Faridabad Master Plan 2031, which is considered crucial for future urban expansion. Authorities expect rapid development in the region over the coming years.

Rekha Gupta Thanks PM Modi and Gadkari

During the inspection, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the project.

She said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link project would transform connectivity in Delhi-NCR and make travel faster, safer and more convenient for millions of commuters. According to her, the highway is set to play a major role in the region’s future development.