The Tiranga rally in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada Assembly constituency was led by BJP MLA Captain R Tamil Selvan. Over 500 people participated in the event.
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‘Say Vande Mataram Or Go To Pakistan’: BJP MLA Tamil Selvan At Mumbai I-Day Rally
BJP MLA Tamil Selvan said those wanting to live in India must say “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” or go to Pakistan, at a Mumbai Tiranga rally.
- Maharashtra leaders including CM, Uddhav, Bhagwat hoisted national flags statewide.
- CM Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's 8.8% economic growth for India's development.
- RSS chief Bhagwat urged citizens to strengthen nation's core principles.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who led the Tiranga rally in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada constituency?
Which prominent leaders hoisted the national flag in Maharashtra for Independence Day?
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the prominent leaders who hoisted the flag across Maharashtra.
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