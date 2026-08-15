‘Say Vande Mataram Or Go To Pakistan’: BJP MLA Tamil Selvan At Mumbai I-Day Rally

A grand Tiranga rally was organised in Mumbai’s Sion-Koliwada Assembly constituency on the occasion of Independence Day under the leadership of BJP MLA Captain R Tamil Selvan. More than 500 people participated in the rally.

During the rally, Tamil Selvan emphasised patriotism and national pride, saying, “If you want to live in this country, you will have to say ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’; otherwise, go to Pakistan.”

Citizens and BJP workers participating in the rally carried the Tricolour and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

The rally created a strong atmosphere of patriotism across the area.

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Maharashtra Marks I-Day With Flag Hoisting

Maharashtra marked India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag at separate events across the state.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar hoisted the Tricolour in Thane and Beed districts, respectively.

Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in the morning. He later inaugurated a 200-foot-high Tricolour installed by the Lokmat Media Group in collaboration with the municipal corporation.

Thackeray hoisted the national flag outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters, at midnight. NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde also hoisted the Tricolour at the party office in Ballard Estate.

Fadnavis: Maharashtra To Drive India’s Growth

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya, Fadnavis said Maharashtra was making an important contribution to India's development and that the state government was working to turn every district into a growth engine.

He said Maharashtra would play a key role in India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Fadnavis also said Maharashtra remained the country's economic leader and had recorded 8.8 per cent growth in the first half of the year.

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Bhagwat Calls For Stronger Nation

Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat urged citizens to strengthen the nation without compromising on its core principles.

He called for confronting challenges and working towards making India a guide for the world.