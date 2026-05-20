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HomeCitiesCongress Leaders Reach Mayawati’s Residence, BSP Chief Declines Meeting

Congress Leaders Reach Mayawati’s Residence, BSP Chief Declines Meeting

Punia said Rajendra Pal Gautam suggested they should visit Mayawati because she is a senior leader of society and is nearing 70 years of age.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress leaders sought meeting with BSP chief Mayawati.
  • Mayawati reportedly declined to meet visiting Congress leaders.
  • Leaders stated visit was a courtesy, not political.

Some leaders from the Indian National Congress on Wednesday attempted to meet Mayawati, but had to return without an appointment after the Bahujan Samaj Party chief reportedly declined to meet them.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam and MP Tanuj Punia had reached Mayawati’s residence and expressed a desire to meet her.

According to reports, security personnel conveyed their message to the BSP chief, but Mayawati declined the meeting.

Speculation Over Political Discussions

Political circles speculated that the Congress leaders wanted to discuss certain political matters with Mayawati ahead of the proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi. However, the meeting ultimately did not take place.

Reacting to the development, Tanuj Punia said he and Rajendra Pal Gautam had visited Mayawati’s residence simply to enquire about her well-being after leaving the Congress office.

‘It Was Just A Courtesy Visit’

Explaining the context, Punia said a meeting of the Congress SC Department had taken place at the party office, where Rajendra Pal Gautam and other office-bearers were present.

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During the discussion, Mayawati’s health reportedly came up, following which the leaders decided to pay her a courtesy visit since her residence was located close to the Congress office.

Punia said Rajendra Pal Gautam suggested they should visit Mayawati because she is a senior leader of society and is nearing 70 years of age.

The Congress MP clarified that no prior appointment or phone call had been made and that they only casually enquired whether they could meet her briefly if she was not busy.

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“We were not sent by anyone, nor was there any political message. Since she is a major leader of the Dalit community, we only went to enquire about her health. She was occupied and we could not get time to meet her, so we returned,” Punia said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Congress leaders attempt to meet Mayawati?

Congress leaders Rajendra Pal Gautam and Tanuj Punia visited Mayawati's residence to enquire about her well-being. They described it as a courtesy visit following a Congress SC Department meeting.

Did the Congress leaders meet with Mayawati?

No, the Congress leaders were unable to meet with Mayawati. Security personnel conveyed their message, but the Bahujan Samaj Party chief reportedly declined the meeting as she was occupied.

What was the stated reason for the Congress leaders' visit?

MP Tanuj Punia stated that the visit was simply to enquire about Mayawati's health and well-being, as she is a senior leader and was nearing 70 years of age.

Was there any political discussion planned during the visit?

According to MP Tanuj Punia, there was no political message or prior appointment made. He clarified they were not sent by anyone and it was purely a courtesy visit.

Published at : 20 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mayawati UP News CONGRESS
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