Maharashtra ATS Arrests Truck Driver For Sharing Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social Media

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ATS arrested truck driver sharing radical terror videos online.

Videos featured speeches by wanted LeT, JeM terror chiefs.

Accused's digital devices seized for forensic examination.

Police custody, probe continues; four others questioned.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 35-year-old truck driver from Padgha in Thane district for allegedly downloading and sharing videos featuring speeches by wanted terrorists on social media.

According to sources, the accused allegedly circulated the videos through an Instagram group. His digital devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation. He has been remanded to police custody.

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Videos Featuring Wanted Terrorists

The videos allegedly shared by the accused reportedly included speeches by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farhatullah Ghori and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, along with other wanted terrorists.

The accused has been identified as Sohel Razzaq Shaikh. He is originally from Taloja and moved to Padgha in 2021.

Shaikh was living in the Arjunli area of Padgha and worked as a truck driver for a transport company.

According to officials, Shaikh had been active on social media since July 31, 2024. He had allegedly created an Instagram group, where he shared videos featuring Ghori and Azhar. The group had around 200 members.

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Digital Evidence Under Probe

The ATS has seized the accused's digital devices and sent them for forensic examination. The agency is examining the material as part of its investigation into the alleged circulation of the videos.

The ATS later handed Shaikh over to Padgha Police for further investigation.

Investigating agencies have also questioned four other people in connection with a similar case. The investigation is currently underway.