Maharashtra ATS Arrests Truck Driver For Sharing Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social Media

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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra ATS Arrests Padgha Truck Driver For Sharing Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social Media

Maharashtra ATS Arrests Padgha Truck Driver For Sharing Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social Media

The videos shared by the truck driver allegedly showed speeches by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farhatullah Ghori and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ATS arrested truck driver sharing radical terror videos online.
  • Videos featured speeches by wanted LeT, JeM terror chiefs.
  • Accused's digital devices seized for forensic examination.
  • Police custody, probe continues; four others questioned.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 35-year-old truck driver from Padgha in Thane district for allegedly downloading and sharing videos featuring speeches by wanted terrorists on social media.

According to sources, the accused allegedly circulated the videos through an Instagram group. His digital devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation. He has been remanded to police custody.

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Videos Featuring Wanted Terrorists

The videos allegedly shared by the accused reportedly included speeches by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farhatullah Ghori and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, along with other wanted terrorists.

The accused has been identified as Sohel Razzaq Shaikh. He is originally from Taloja and moved to Padgha in 2021.

Shaikh was living in the Arjunli area of Padgha and worked as a truck driver for a transport company. 

According to officials, Shaikh had been active on social media since July 31, 2024. He had allegedly created an Instagram group, where he shared videos featuring Ghori and Azhar. The group had around 200 members. 

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Digital Evidence Under Probe

The ATS has seized the accused's digital devices and sent them for forensic examination. The agency is examining the material as part of its investigation into the alleged circulation of the videos. 

The ATS later handed Shaikh over to Padgha Police for further investigation.

Investigating agencies have also questioned four other people in connection with a similar case. The investigation is currently underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS?

The Maharashtra ATS arrested 35-year-old truck driver Sohel Razzaq Shaikh from Padgha. He was apprehended for allegedly sharing radical videos featuring speeches by wanted terrorists.

What type of content did the accused allegedly share?

The accused allegedly shared radical videos featuring speeches by wanted terrorists. These included Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Farhatullah Ghori and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

How were the radical videos circulated?

The accused allegedly circulated the radical videos through an Instagram group. His digital devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

What measures have been taken in the investigation?

The ATS seized the accused's digital devices for forensic examination. He was remanded to police custody and later handed over to Padgha Police for further investigation.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra ATS MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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