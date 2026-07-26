When Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? IMD Reveals Monsoon Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to get relief from the persistent humid weather as the southwest monsoon is set to become active over the region once again. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity is expected to increase from July 27, with light to moderate rain forecast across most parts of the national capital on July 28 and 29.

The expected rainfall is also likely to bring down temperatures, offering respite from the prevailing sultry conditions. For Sunday (July 26), the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 35–37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

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Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely

The IMD said the sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday. One or two spells of very light to light rain are likely between the afternoon and night.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph are also expected during this period.

Delhi Weather Forecast From July 27 To 30

According to the weather department, the sky will remain generally cloudy on Monday (July 27). Very light to light rainfall is expected from morning to afternoon, with moderate rain likely at isolated places. Another spell of light rain is also expected during the night.

On July 28 and 29, most parts of Delhi are likely to witness one or two spells of very light to light rain, while a few areas may receive moderate rainfall.

Light rain is expected to continue at several places on July 30. Similar weather conditions, with generally cloudy skies and chances of light rain, are likely to persist on July 31 and August 1.

Maximum Temperature Likely To Fall By 2-3 Degrees

The IMD said there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours. However, daytime temperatures are expected to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, bringing relief from the humid weather that has prevailed across the capital in recent days.

Light Rain Recorded In Parts Of Delhi

Over the past 24 hours, a few parts of Delhi recorded very light to light rainfall.

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 27.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the previous day, while the minimum temperature dipped marginally by 0.1 degrees Celsius.

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Easterly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph prevailed during the day, with gusts reaching up to 30 kmph.

The IMD has issued a similar forecast for all districts of Delhi-NCR, including North, South, East, West and New Delhi, as well as Shahdara, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, for the period between July 26 and July 30, indicating increased rainfall activity and relief from humid conditions across the region.