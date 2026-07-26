The southwest monsoon is set to become active over Delhi-NCR once again. Rainfall activity is expected to increase starting from July 27.
Explorer
When Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? IMD Reveals Monsoon Forecast
Delhi-NCR is set to get relief from humid as the IMD forecasts increased monsoon activity from July 27, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and a 2-3°C drop in temperatures over the week.
- Delhi-NCR monsoon reactivates, increasing rainfall from July 27.
- Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms expected until August 1.
- Temperatures to drop 2-3 degrees, providing significant relief.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the monsoon become active again in Delhi-NCR?
What is the rainfall forecast for Delhi on July 28 and 29?
Light to moderate rain is forecast across most parts of Delhi on July 28 and 29. A few areas may receive moderate rainfall.
How will the upcoming rainfall affect temperatures in Delhi?
The expected rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures, offering relief from humid conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next seven days.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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