Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Escalation Fears, Missile Stockpile Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump paused US military strikes on Iran after 13 days.

Concerns over escalation and missile stockpiles influenced the decision.

Officials warned further action would strain weapons inventory.

US President Donald Trump has decided to pause further military strikes on Iran after 13 consecutive days of bombardment, according to multiple US media reports, amid growing concerns over regional escalation, depleted missile stockpiles and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The decision, reportedly taken on Friday, marked the first break in nearly two weeks of daily US strikes. According to Axios, Trump instructed the military not to proceed with any new attacks despite fresh operational plans being ready, signalling an effort to allow diplomacy more time while keeping military options available.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah To Skip 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why

Vance, Caine raised concerns

According to CNN, Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine both expressed concerns during a White House meeting on Friday about escalating the conflict.

Gen. Caine reportedly warned Trump that while the US military was fully capable of carrying out additional strikes successfully, doing so could significantly strain America's weapons stockpiles and increase the risk of a wider regional conflict.

One source told CNN that concerns over dwindling munitions reserves were among several issues discussed during the meeting, although it remains unclear whether they were the primary reason behind Trump's decision to pause the bombing campaign.

Following the meeting, the US appeared to halt its nightly strikes, with a Department of Defence source telling CNN that military operations are currently "on hold".

Diplomacy Preferred, But Military Options Remain

The White House maintained that diplomacy remains the preferred course while warning that military action could resume if necessary.

"President Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

Cheung added that after "13 straight days of strikes" and sanctions that have weakened Iran's economy, Tehran would be wise to pursue a negotiated settlement.

However, he stressed that "they know what will happen" if diplomacy fails.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's meeting with Cabinet members and senior advisers, Trump confirmed that negotiations with Iran were continuing.

He said the US remained fully prepared for further military action if required but suggested that reaching an agreement would be the wiser path.

"We're locked and loaded," Trump said, while adding that Iran appeared to be becoming "more serious" about negotiations.

Missile Defence Stockpiles Under Pressure

One of the key factors influencing the administration's thinking is growing concern within the Pentagon over America's missile defence inventory.

According to The New York Times, senior military officials warned that expanding the campaign could place significant pressure on the US missile defence network.

The report said Patriot interceptor missiles and other defensive systems have been consumed rapidly in recent months. Officials reportedly warned that a prolonged conflict could weaken America's ability to protect troops, military bases and regional allies across the Middle East.

Also Read: Ship Carrying 4 Indians Hit At Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Search On For 2 Others

Gen. Caine is understood to have informed Trump that although the military retained the capability to launch larger operations, doing so would come at the cost of further reducing already stretched missile defence stockpiles.

Reports indicate the US has already used more than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles in recent months, increasing pressure on defence inventories.