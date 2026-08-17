E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Sparks Fire In Godown In Delhi's Raghubir Nagar; Two Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two died in Delhi warehouse fire Monday.

Suspected e-rickshaw battery blast ignited the first floor.

Fire department controlled the blaze by 5:25 am.

Five also died in West Bengal hotel fire.

Two people died after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area early Monday.

The fire was reported at 4:42 am from a building on Gurudwara Road in Raghubir Nagar, following which the Delhi Fire Department reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The blaze broke out on the first floor of the building, which has a ground floor and four upper floors.

E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Suspected

According to the fire department, domestic articles stored on the first floor caught fire following the suspected blast in an e-rickshaw battery.

The exact circumstances that led to the battery blast and subsequent fire are yet to be ascertained.

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Two Injured, Declared Dead At Hospital

Two people sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rescued from the building.

They were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, where doctors declared them brought dead, the fire department said.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Sufed, son of Mohammad Naseeb, and 38-year-old Mohammad Samid, son of Sheikh Ridki.

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Fire Brought Under Control

The Delhi Fire Service rushed three water tenders and one water bowser to the spot after receiving the alert.

After considerable efforts, the fire was brought under control at 5:25 am, a fire official said.

Further details, including the extent of damage to the property, are awaited.

5 Killed In Bengal Hotel Fire

At least five people were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel near Tarapith police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district in the early hours of Monday.

The fire is believed to have first broken out around 4 am at the hotel's reception before rapidly spreading through the four-storey building.