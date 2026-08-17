India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesE-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Sparks Fire In Godown In Delhi's Raghubir Nagar; Two Dead

E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Sparks Fire In Godown In Delhi's Raghubir Nagar; Two Dead

Delhi Fire: Two people died after a fire broke out in a warehouse in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar area. One of the deceased is a minor.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two died in Delhi warehouse fire Monday.
  • Suspected e-rickshaw battery blast ignited the first floor.
  • Fire department controlled the blaze by 5:25 am.
  • Five also died in West Bengal hotel fire.

Two people died after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area early Monday. 

The fire was reported at 4:42 am from a building on Gurudwara Road in Raghubir Nagar, following which the Delhi Fire Department reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The blaze broke out on the first floor of the building, which has a ground floor and four upper floors. 

E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Suspected

According to the fire department, domestic articles stored on the first floor caught fire following the suspected blast in an e-rickshaw battery.

The exact circumstances that led to the battery blast and subsequent fire are yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ: Five Pilgrims Charred To Death As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Bengal's Tarapith 

Two Injured, Declared Dead At Hospital

Two people sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rescued from the building.

They were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, where doctors declared them brought dead, the fire department said.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Sufed, son of Mohammad Naseeb, and 38-year-old Mohammad Samid, son of Sheikh Ridki.

ALSO READ: NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row

Fire Brought Under Control

The Delhi Fire Service rushed three water tenders and one water bowser to the spot after receiving the alert.

After considerable efforts, the fire was brought under control at 5:25 am, a fire official said.

Further details, including the extent of damage to the property, are awaited.

5 Killed In Bengal Hotel Fire

At least five people were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel near Tarapith police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district in the early hours of Monday. 

The fire is believed to have first broken out around 4 am at the hotel's reception before rapidly spreading through the four-storey building. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar?

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse on Gurudwara Road in Raghubir Nagar early Monday. Two people died as a result of the incident.

What was the suspected cause of the fire?

According to the fire department, the fire is suspected to have been caused by an e-rickshaw battery blast. This led to domestic articles stored on the first floor catching fire.

Who were the victims of the fire?

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Sufed and 38-year-old Mohammad Samid. They sustained burn injuries and were declared dead at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

When was the fire brought under control?

The fire, which was reported at 4:42 am, was brought under control at 5:25 am. The Delhi Fire Service deployed three water tenders and one water bowser.

Published at : 17 Aug 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire DELHI DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Sparks Fire In Godown In Delhi's Raghubir Nagar; Two Dead
Two Charred To Death After E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion In Delhi Godown
Cities
Sagar: Rs 3 Crore Cash Found At Taxi Driver's House, Police Launch Probe
Sagar: Rs 3 Crore Cash Found At Taxi Driver's House, Police Launch Probe
Cities
Five Pilgrims Charred To Death As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Bengal's Tarapith
Five Pilgrims Charred To Death As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Bengal's Tarapith
Cities
Sabarimala Temple Opens Doors For Devotees As Malayalam New Year Begins
Sabarimala Temple Opens Doors For Devotees As Malayalam New Year Begins
Advertisement

Videos

UGC-NET Row: NTA Cancels 3 Papers, Announces Re-Test
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Triggers BJP-Congress Face-Off
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Invited With Legal Experts for Talks
MATHURA: BJP MLA Anil Parashar, DSP Amit Pathak Clash Over Security Rules
JHARKHAND: Devotees Throng Baba Baidyanath Dham on Third Shravan Monday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget