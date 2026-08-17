Sabarimala Temple Opens Doors For Devotees As Malayalam New Year Begins

Sabarimala (Kerala): Hundreds of devotees turned up at the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala here since the wee hours of Monday as the shrine opened its doors marking the beginning of the Chingam month and the Malayalam New Year.

Pujas were conducted at the temple on Sunday evening, the last day of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, by melsanthi (head priest) Prasad E D in the presence of temple tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Brahmadathan.

Subsequently, the sacred fire was lit in the "aazhi" (holy fire pit) below the Pathinettam Padi (18 steps).

Devotees had turned up at the shrine in large numbers since Sunday evening, the eve of the Malayalam New Year.

After the temple doors were closed after the evening pujas, they reopened at 5 am on Monday for darshan.

The drawing of lots to select the Sabarimala "ulkazhakam", who assists the melsanthi with pujas and other rituals, will also be held during the day after the usha puja (morning rituals).

The temple will close at 10 pm on August 21 after the completion of the Chingam month pujas. It will reopen on August 24 for pujas connected with Onam.

Thiruvonam, the most important day of the Onam festivities, falls on August 26 this year.

Devotees wishing to visit Sabarimala during Chingam have been asked to book their darshan slots through the virtual queue website http://www.sabarimalaonline.org.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has made extensive travel arrangements from August 16 to 28 for Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala during Chingam.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)