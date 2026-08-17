Sagar: Rs 3 Crore Cash Found At Taxi Driver's House, Police Launch Probe

A police raid at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, conducted following information about illegal arms, led to the recovery of a large amount of cash estimated at around Rs 3 crore. The incident took place in the Tili Tigadda area under the Gopalganj police station limits.

While the police did not find any weapons at the house, they recovered a substantial amount of cash from a cupboard. The amount was so large that a counting machine had to be brought to the spot to count the notes.

What Is The Case?

According to the information available, police received information about a photograph of a person posing with a gun that had gone viral on social media. They also received a tip about illegal weapons being kept at the house of Saurabh Ahirwar, son of the late Jagdish Ahirwar.

Based on the information, a Gopalganj police team raided the house and conducted a search. Although no weapon was found, officers discovered a large amount of cash kept inside a cupboard.

The police informed senior officials about the recovery. The initial estimate puts the cash at around Rs 3 crore. However, the exact amount will be established after the notes are fully counted and verified.

During questioning, family members told police that the recovered money belongs to a relative. According to them, the relative is an engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bhopal. The family claimed that the cash had been brought to the house around eight months ago.

However, police are investigating several aspects of keeping such a large amount of cash at the residence. They are trying to establish who actually owns the money, its source and why it was kept at the house.

Revenue, Income Tax Departments Informed

Given the large cash recovery, police informed the Revenue Department and Income Tax Department. Teams from the concerned departments reached the spot and began examining the cash and related documents.

Police officials said further legal action would be decided after verifying the ownership of the money, its source and the documents associated with it. After being informed about the recovery, Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania also reached the house. He remained there for several hours and supervised the investigation and questioning of family members.

Senior police officials, along with teams from the Revenue and Income Tax departments, were also present at the spot. SP Anurag Sujania said police had reached Saurabh's house as part of action against people displaying weapons on social media.

He said around Rs 3 crore was recovered from a cupboard during the search. The family has claimed that the money belongs to a relative, identified as Ramesh Kumar from Bhopal. The family has also said that the money was brought to the house around eight months ago. The matter is being investigated.

Both Brothers Drive Rental Taxis

Saurabh Ahirwar reportedly lives with his brother Ankit and their mother. Both brothers drive rental taxis. Their father, Jagdish Ahirwar, has died.

Following the recovery of such a large amount of cash from the house, police are also verifying the family's claim. Documents related to the money, its actual owner and its source of income are being examined.

Additional SP Narendra Solanki said Gopalganj police had received information related to illegal weapons and conducted the raid based on the tip.

During the search, the cash was recovered from the house. Police are investigating who owns the money and where it came from. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The police, Revenue Department and Income Tax Department are currently conducting their respective inquiries. The exact situation regarding the cash estimated at around Rs 3 crore will become clear after the counting of notes, verification of documents and examination of the source of the money.