HomeCities‘Pollution Mess Is Kejriwal’s Legacy’:BJP Hails Rekha Gupta's 10-Month Turnaround

Delhi BJP says Rekha Gupta govt fixed Kejriwal-era mess in 10 months, cites buses, roads, Yamuna clean-up, welfare gains. The Kejriwal government had left behind a stalled Delhi.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday attacked the previous AAP government led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for leaving behind the legacy problem of pollution for the Rekha Gupta government and praised the Chief Minister’s performance in the first 10-months in office.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said except for the problem of air pollution inherited from the Arvind Kejriwal government, the 10 months of the Rekha Gupta government have been full of achievements

“Even in the case of air pollution, pollution levels have remained lower than earlier even during winters, though a lot more work still needs to be done,” he said.

The Kejriwal government had left behind a stalled Delhi, but the BJP-led government under Rekha Gupta has put Delhi back on the path of development within just 10 months, said Kapoor.

Listing the BJP government’s accomplishments, Kapoor said the Kejriwal government left behind a collapsed bus service. By inducting 460 electric buses under the Centre’s ‘FAME’ scheme and adding 500 buses under the ‘DEVI’ scheme, the Rekha Gupta government has improved Delhi’s road transport system.

He said the Kejriwal government left behind not roads with potholes, but potholes with roads. The Rekha Gupta government has filled more than 50,000 potholes and laid new roads, bringing significant improvement to Delhi’s road infrastructure.

Kapoor claimed that the Kejriwal government left Delhiites with fraudulent Mohalla Clinics. Rekha Gupta is now providing Delhiites with ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’, equipped with doctors and comprehensive diagnostic facilities.

The Kejriwal government did no work on cleaning the Yamuna in 11 years, whereas within just 7 months, the Rekha Gupta government cleaned the Yamuna to such an extent that Chhath Puja could be performed in its waters, he said.

Despite the Kejriwal government’s false claims, private schools in Delhi used to increase fees at will. The Rekha Gupta government has provided major relief to parents by enacting the ‘Delhi School Fee Regulation Act’, he said.

In just 10 months, the Rekha Gupta government has provided Delhi with 45 ‘Atal Canteens’, giving new hope to the poor and the destitute, said Kapoor.

Thousands of flats built for the poor were left abandoned and turned into ruins under Kejriwal. The Rekha Gupta government has renovated 6,476 of these flats and has made them ready for allotment in January 2026, the New Year, said the BJP spokesman.

He said for a long time, people in Delhi were troubled by huge water bills and penalties. While the Kejriwal government only made promises of relief schemes, the Rekha Gupta government introduced a penalty waiver scheme, providing relief to lakhs of families.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that AAP leaders should stop spreading false propaganda and play the role of a constructive opposition; otherwise, AAP will soon be wiped out from Delhi’s political landscape.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Rekha Gupta ARVIND KEJRIWAL DELHI
