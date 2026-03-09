Iran launches Wave Of Missile & Drone Attacks Across Gulf, Damaging Energy Facilities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iranian missiles and drones have continued to target several Gulf states, disrupting oil infrastructure and forcing the closure of regional airspace. Bahrain’s state-owned energy company, Bapco, declared force majeure after its refinery was struck during the latest wave of attacks. The strikes come amid escalating tensions following US and Israeli military action against Iran since late February. Gulf countries have reported multiple interceptions of incoming missiles and drones, while oil production and shipping operations have been affected. Civilian areas have also been hit, raising fears that the conflict could further destabilise the wider Middle East.

Oil infrastructure Targeted

Iranian missile and drone strikes have intensified across the Gulf, damaging energy facilities and threatening regional oil supply routes.

Bahrain’s state-owned oil company, Bapco, announced a force majeure on its operations on Monday after its refinery complex caught fire following an Iranian attack. In a statement, the company said the measure applied to group operations affected by the escalating conflict and the strike on its refinery.

The attack is part of a wider wave of Iranian retaliation against US assets located across Gulf states. Tehran says the strikes respond to attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran since February 28.

Oil infrastructure across the region has been placed on high alert. Saudi Arabia reported intercepting four drones heading towards the Shaybah oilfield, one of the kingdom’s key energy facilities. Gulf airspace has also been temporarily shut in several areas as authorities respond to the security threat.

Disruptions to production and shipping have raised concerns over potential impacts on global energy markets if the attacks continue.

Missiles Intercepted Across Gulf

Several Gulf countries reported overnight missile and drone threats as air defence systems were activated across the region.

According to Al Jazeera warning alerts were issued at around 3:15am local time. Shortly afterwards, the sounds of multiple explosions were heard as interceptor missiles engaged incoming projectiles launched from Iran.

According to reports, around 12 to 13 explosions were heard as air defences attempted to neutralise the threats.

In Bahrain, state media reported that at least 32 people, including children, were injured when an Iranian drone struck the Sitra area south of the capital, Manama.

Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait also confirmed missile or drone threats. UAE defence authorities said air defence systems were responding to incoming targets overnight.

In Saudi Arabia, at least two people were killed and 12 injured after a projectile landed in a residential neighbourhood in al-Kharj governorate.

Debris from intercepted drones also caused a fire in the Fujairah oil industry zone in the UAE, further highlighting the risk posed by the escalating attacks across the Gulf.