LPG Prices Rise, Government Extends Booking Gap To 25 Days

According to sources, the government has increased the minimum interval required between two LPG cylinder bookings to 25 days. Previously, customers were allowed to book a refill after 21 days.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has taken a significant step to regulate domestic LPG supply by extending the minimum gap between cylinder bookings. The Petroleum Ministry has reportedly increased the interval from 21 days to 25 days in a move aimed at preventing black marketing and hoarding. Officials have emphasised that there is currently no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the country. The decision comes as global energy markets remain volatile due to the ongoing conflict in the region, prompting authorities to tighten distribution measures and reassure consumers about fuel availability.

Booking Gap Extended

According to sources, the government has increased the minimum interval required between two LPG cylinder bookings to 25 days. Previously, customers were allowed to book a refill after 21 days, a limit that had itself been raised only days earlier from 15 days.

Under the revised rule, consumers must now maintain a gap of at least 24 days between two bookings of a domestic LPG cylinder.

Officials said the move is intended to curb hoarding and black marketing, particularly at a time when concerns over fuel availability can lead to panic buying. The government has reiterated that supplies of LPG and other fuels remain stable across the country.

Prices On The Rise

The policy adjustment follows a recent increase in LPG prices amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Domestic LPG cylinder prices were raised by Rs 60, while the cost of commercial cylinders increased by Rs 114.5.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 913, up from Rs 853 earlier. Similar price changes have been recorded across other major cities.

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, while it is Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

This marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices within a year. The latest hike came into effect on March 7, following a Rs 50 increase in April last year.

Commercial Cylinder Hike

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses have also risen sharply. The cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has increased by Rs 114.5, taking its price in Delhi to Rs 1,883.

The increase follows another hike earlier this month when prices were raised by Rs 28 per cylinder. Overall, commercial LPG prices have climbed by Rs 302.50 so far this year.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the government’s Ujjwala scheme-which provides free LPG connections to low-income households-will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 on up to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each annually.

Input By : Pavan Kumar Gour

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Iran Israel War Iran War LPG Supply India LPG Price India
