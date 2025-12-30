Asim Munir Makes Nephew His Son-In-Law, Know Who Abdur Rahman Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant development, Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, has arranged the marriage of his daughter to Abdur Rahman, his nephew. Abdur Rahman, a former captain in the Pakistan Army, currently serves as an Assistant Commissioner under the military officers' reserved quota. This move is seen as a step to solidify military connections within the family, strengthening the Munir family's influence in Pakistan's military circles. The wedding, although private, was attended by several prominent figures, including leaders from Pakistan and the UAE.

Abdur Rahman’s Background

Abdur Rahman was initially commissioned as a Captain in the Pakistan Army, where he served before transitioning to civil services. Currently, he holds the position of Assistant Commissioner, a role specifically reserved for army officers within Pakistan’s civil bureaucracy. His marriage to Asim Munir’s daughter is seen as a move to further cement the Munir family's ties with Pakistan’s powerful military establishment.

Though the wedding was a private affair with a limited guest list, it saw the presence of several high-profile dignitaries. Among the notable guests were the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI Chief, and senior military generals. The event underscores the influential network surrounding Asim Munir and his strategic positioning within both Pakistan's military and political spheres.

This marriage marks the third of Asim Munir’s four daughters, following the weddings of his other two daughters.