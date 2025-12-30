Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAsim Munir Makes Nephew His Son-In-Law, Know Who Abdur Rahman Is

Asim Munir Makes Nephew His Son-In-Law, Know Who Abdur Rahman Is

Though the wedding was a private affair with a limited guest list, it saw the presence of several high-profile dignitaries. Among the notable guests were the President of the UAE.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant development, Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, has arranged the marriage of his daughter to Abdur Rahman, his nephew. Abdur Rahman, a former captain in the Pakistan Army, currently serves as an Assistant Commissioner under the military officers' reserved quota. This move is seen as a step to solidify military connections within the family, strengthening the Munir family's influence in Pakistan's military circles. The wedding, although private, was attended by several prominent figures, including leaders from Pakistan and the UAE.

Abdur Rahman’s Background

Abdur Rahman was initially commissioned as a Captain in the Pakistan Army, where he served before transitioning to civil services. Currently, he holds the position of Assistant Commissioner, a role specifically reserved for army officers within Pakistan’s civil bureaucracy. His marriage to Asim Munir’s daughter is seen as a move to further cement the Munir family's ties with Pakistan’s powerful military establishment.

Though the wedding was a private affair with a limited guest list, it saw the presence of several high-profile dignitaries. Among the notable guests were the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI Chief, and senior military generals. The event underscores the influential network surrounding Asim Munir and his strategic positioning within both Pakistan's military and political spheres.

This marriage marks the third of Asim Munir’s four daughters, following the weddings of his other two daughters.

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abdur Rahman Pakistan INDIA Asim Munir Mahnoor Munir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
India
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget