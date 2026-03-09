India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Bahrain, Arranges Transit Via Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Embassy of India in Bahrain has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant in view of the evolving regional security situation. The advisory, released on Monday, asks citizens to exercise caution and closely follow updates issued by the Indian mission and local authorities. Officials emphasised that the embassy continues to function normally while monitoring developments in the region. The advisory also outlines emergency contact numbers and travel guidance for Indian nationals who may need assistance, including arrangements for those seeking to transit through Saudi Arabia while returning to India.

Advisory For Indian Nationals

The Indian embassy in Bahrain has advised all Indian nationals in the country to remain alert and take necessary precautions given the current regional developments. Citizens have been requested to stay informed through official updates issued by the embassy as well as directives from Bahraini authorities.

The embassy stressed that its operations in Bahrain are continuing as usual and that it remains available to assist Indian nationals if required.

For emergencies, the embassy has activated 24-hour helpline numbers to provide support and guidance. Indian nationals who require urgent assistance can contact the embassy through its dedicated helplines at +973 39418071 and +973 38400433.

Officials have urged citizens to maintain regular contact with official advisories and avoid unnecessary panic while keeping themselves informed about any new developments.

Transit Via Saudi Arabia

The advisory also outlines arrangements for Indian nationals in Bahrain who may need to travel back to India through Saudi Arabia. Priority assistance is being provided to stranded Indians, particularly those travelling on tourist or short-term visas.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh is coordinating with Saudi authorities to obtain individual transit visa approvals for travellers. Requests for such transit visas from Bahrain are currently being referred to the Indian mission in Riyadh for processing.

To facilitate travel, the embassy has issued standard operating procedures for those planning to transit through Saudi Arabia. Travellers must hold a confirmed air ticket for onward travel to India. They will also need to present a formal note issued by the Indian embassy in Riyadh to Saudi immigration officials before entering the country.

According to the advisory, Saudi transit visas will be valid for 72 to 96 hours. Travellers must leave Saudi Arabia for India within this timeframe.

Indian nationals have also been advised to reach the Saudi checkpoint preferably during daytime hours while planning their journey. Those seeking assistance with transit visas may submit their requests via email to wel2.bahrain@mea.gov.in.

The embassy said further updates and advisories would be issued if required as the situation evolves.

