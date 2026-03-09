A horrifying incident has come to light in the Jandiala Guru area of ​​Amritsar, Punjab, where a man shot his wife to death just one month after their marriage. It is being reported that the two had a quarrel over something. The quarrel escalated to the point where the husband, in a fit of rage, fired at his wife, resulting in her death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the woman's body and sent it for a post-mortem. Police have begun questioning nearby residents. This horrific incident occurred in the Jandiala Guru area, causing widespread panic in the area.

Victim's Family Blames In-Laws

The woman's parents alleged that their daughter was being ill-treated at her in-laws' home. They said that their daughter's wedding hadn't even been completed for a month, and the rituals hadn't even been properly completed.

Their daughter's death plunged their family into mourning. They accused her in-laws of constant harassment and abuse.

Police Files Complaint, Probe Underway

Based on the family's complaint, the police have registered a case. A search is currently underway for the accused. Police officials say they are investigating every aspect of the case to ensure the swift arrest of the killer and justice.

This incident has become a matter of concern not only in Amritsar but throughout the state. The local administration and police are working diligently to ensure justice for the family and prevent similar incidents.