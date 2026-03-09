Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTurkey Warns Iran Of Action, Deploys Fighter Jets In Northern Cyprus

Turkey Warns Iran Of Action, Deploys Fighter Jets In Northern Cyprus

According to reports, six F-16 fighter jets have been stationed in northern Cyprus along with additional defence systems. Turkish warships have also been positioned nearby to reinforce security.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Turkey has warned Iran against any action that could threaten its territory or civilians amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, after a ballistic missile launched during the hostilities was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea. Ankara said it would take firm action against any move that endangers its national security. The statement from Turkey’s defence ministry comes as regional tensions continue to escalate, prompting countries near the conflict zone to strengthen their military preparedness. Turkish authorities have also moved additional military assets to northern Cyprus in response to the growing security concerns.

Turkey Warns Iran

Turkey’s defence ministry issued a strong warning to Iran, saying Ankara would respond decisively if its territory or citizens were placed at risk during the escalating regional conflict.

Officials said Turkey would not tolerate any action that could threaten its security or endanger civilians.

“We remind all parties that it is in everyone’s interest to heed Turkey’s warnings,” the ministry said in a statement. “If Turkey faces any threat, we will take all necessary measures without hesitation.”

The warning came after reports that a ballistic missile fired by Iran during the conflict was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea, raising concerns in Ankara about the possibility of missiles or debris entering its airspace.

Military Build-Up

Turkey has also strengthened its military presence in northern Cyprus, a region under Turkish control. Officials confirmed that several military assets, including fighter jets and air defence systems, have been deployed as part of precautionary measures.

According to reports, six F-16 fighter jets have been stationed in northern Cyprus along with additional defence systems. Turkish warships have also been positioned nearby to reinforce security.

Ankara fears that Iranian forces or groups aligned with Tehran could potentially target northern Cyprus as tensions continue to rise in the region.

Turkey had earlier warned Iran that no missile should enter its airspace. However, officials claim those concerns were ignored, prompting the country to tighten security and deploy additional forces.

With tensions continuing to escalate, Turkey’s latest warning signals its readiness to respond if the conflict spreads further across the region.

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
