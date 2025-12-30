Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Raihan Vadra Engagement: Aviva’s Father Imran Baig Stays Away From Politics & Public Life

 Reports also suggest that Imran prefers to stay away from politics and avoids public appearances, even as interest in his family has increased following the engagement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s son, Raihan Vadra, has got engaged to Aviva Baig, drawing public attention to the families involved.  While the engagement itself has been kept low-key, interest has grown around Aviva’s parents and their professional backgrounds. Aviva is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Imran Baig and well-known interior designer Nandita Baig. Reports indicate that the couple have known each other since their school years, and the families are keeping further wedding plans private.

Who Is Aviva Baig’s Father?

Aviva Baig’s father, Imran Baig, is a businessman based in Delhi who is known to maintain a low public profile. According to reports, he is involved in private business ventures spanning multiple interests, although specific details about his companies and operations are largely undisclosed. Reports also suggest that he prefers to stay away from politics and avoids public appearances, even as interest in his family has increased following the engagement. Those familiar with him say this has been a conscious choice, allowing him to keep his professional life separate from public scrutiny.

Imran Baig has, however, been seen at select cultural events in the capital. He was present at what was described as Delhi’s first black-and-white photography exhibition by photographer Parul Sharma, where he was also seen alongside noted painter Jatin Das. His presence at such events has been described as occasional rather than routine.

Nandita Baig’s Professional Profile

Aviva’s mother, Nandita Baig, is a well-known interior designer with a portfolio that includes several high-profile projects. Reports say she has worked on prominent interior design assignments in Delhi, including projects linked to political spaces.

Nandita Baig is also known to share a close professional association with Priyanka Gandhi. The two have previously collaborated on design-related work, a detail that has drawn interest in light of the engagement. Despite this, the family has remained largely private, with no official statements issued following the engagement announcement.

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Raihan Vadra Aviva Baig Imran Baig
